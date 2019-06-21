The bulk of the offseason moves for the Chippewa Steel have been completed.
Now through the North American Hockey League Draft and having handed out all of its contract tenders for the upcoming season, the Steel have laid the foundation for next year’s roster.
“It’s something that as soon as our season ended this year it was it was kind of the first thing we started doing was recruiting players and looking at guys for next year, and going out and scouting,” Steel coach Carter Foguth said.
Looking forward, Foguth and his staff will be putting on the finishing touches when it comes to scouting and recruiting for the team’s main camp in July now that the Steel have added players through the league draft and contract tenders.
Each team is able to sign up to 10 players to contract tenders prior to each season. Once a tendered the player has agreed to join the team, they cannot sign with or be drafted by another team. Tendered players are viewed as higher priority players and Foguth said the group signed prior the draft are guys the staff is confident will be ready to play right away for the Steel.
Foguth said his approach during his first year in charge of the draft was similar. He was looking for players he believed would be able to immediately make an impact in Chippewa’s second season.
“We were looking to add guys we felt could hop in right away into the lineup and, when we start in September, we felt would have the ability to come in and have an impact for us right away,” he said.
Chippewa took Missawa, Japan, native Kent Lee with the fifth overall pick. Although Lee is undersized, Foguth said he is excited about Lee’s playmaking ability. Foguth has been scouting him for the past two years. Lee has been played high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn., the same school as 2018-19 Steel forward Grisha Gotovets.
The Steel showed a common theme in the team’s selections and tenders this year as Foguth has relied on his connections in his home state of Michigan. Three of Chippewa’s eight draft picks hail from Michigan, and the Steel added three more Michigan natives by tender in Braden Lindstrom, Zane Dempsey and John Druskinis.
“I played AAA hockey in that area growing up, so I know the teams there, I know the coaches there,” Foguth said. “I have a lot of contacts that I’m able to reach out to people about a player or I’m able to watch them myself. I’m comfortable recruiting players from that specific area.”
Foguth had a NAHL coaching clinic in Vancouver, Canada this week but once he returns the focus for the Steel is filling out the rosters for their main camp on July 24-26. Although a number of players have been brought in through the draft and tenders Foguth said the roster for the upcoming season certainly isn’t set and those that put forth the best showing — even as tryout players — at the main camp will be those that are awarded roster spots.
“We’re trying to raise the bar from last year,” Foguth said. “We’re trying to create a little bit higher compete level, make it more competitive so the guys that come to camps whether they’re draft picks, tenders or free agents they’re all going to come to camp and have a fair opportunity to make the team.”
Local youth camps
The first event of the offseason for the Steel was a series of local camps for youth hockey players in the area in April. Foguth said the camps got good turnouts and he felt it was a positive experience for both the coaches and camp attendees. Led by Foguth and former assistant Zach Stepan, the camps were meant to provide area youth with some additional training they can take into their own hockey seasons.
“We’re at a level of hockey, it’s a decently high level, that I know a lot of kids want to get to that level so for me as a coach it’s nice to not just give back to the local community but also to get to know some of them on a more personal level,” Foguth said.
Chippewa hires White as assistant coach
On Wednesday, the Steel announced Connor White as an assistant coach under Foguth. White replaces Stepan, who was hired as the head coach of the New Ulm Steel of the North American 3 Hockey League in April.
White was with NCAA Division III Morrisville State for the past three seasons.
“I’m very excited to be joining the Chippewa Steel organization. I quickly learned this is an organization that wants to make a big impact on developing its players and being heavily involved in the community,” White said in a press release from the Steel. “I’m looking forward to being part of that culture in Chippewa Valley.”
Host families needed
The Steel are still looking for more host families for the upcoming season. It was a positive experience from both players and billet families over the course of the Steel’s first season in Chippewa Falls, Foguth said.
“I get to be around the guys at the rink but away from the rink that’s where the billet families step in and take over from there,” Foguth said. “It can’t be understated how important they are for us and how much we appreciate the help from them and the support from them”
For more information about becoming a host family, contact Steel Host Family Coordinator Leah Erickson at leah@chippewasteelhockey.com.