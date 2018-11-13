A late addition to the Chippewa Steel roster prior to the season, Matt Clark knew patience would be important.
As the season moved forward Clark found his place on the team and has been playing a more significant role for the Steel.
“The boys seemed like they already had a little bit of a bond when I got here,” Clark said, “so it was a tough time (fitting) in but they’re all nice guys and they welcomed me and now I feel like I’m part of the family.
“I worked my way up and slowly gained the trust of the coaches as well as my fellow players. I feel like I’ve been playing a bigger and bigger role as the season keeps going on.”
Last season Clark played for the Rochester Monarchs of the National Collegiate Development Conference, a tier II league of the United States Premier Hockey League. A season later he was drafted in the fifth round by the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League where he was part of the the IceRays training camp roster.
Before the regular season began the Jamison, Penn. native was on the move joining the Steel roster as much of the roster was set and roles were being defined.
“I just think his offensive ability and his skating ability were both things we saw,” Steel assistant coach Carter Foguth said of why the Steel acquired the defenseman from Corpus Christi. “I kind of like how he was able to get around the ice and show the flashes of offensive abilities. He’s done a good job of coming in and playing a lot of minutes.”
Earning those extended minutes took time for Clark as he once again needed to show patience.
Clark went the first seven games of the season without adding any points and then he missed time with injury. After a seven-game absence, Clark returned and he’s made his mark in the box score of late.
Over the past four games he added four points (one goal and three assists) and while Clark felt like he wasn’t making the impact offensively earlier in the season he once again stayed patient and continued to play his game.
“I really feel like I haven’t changed anything from the beginning of the season,” Clark said of his increased offensive production. “I didn’t get down on myself and I just stuck with it and kept playing the same game. I knew the points were going to start to come just the way I was playing and how much I’m playing, so I just stuck with it and trusted it.”
The 19-year-old Clark felt as an older player on the roster he needed to develop into someone the coaching staff could trust on defense. His ability to do the little things right and slow the game down once he became comfortable with his place on the team allowed that trust to build.
“I’m an older defensemen so they need to trust me back there and be able to rely on me in any situation whether it be a penalty kill or we need a big stop or a power play when we’re trying to score a goal with a minute left,” Clark said. “I want the team to be able to trust me no matter what.”
“I think the biggest thing for him has been simplifying his game,” Foguth said. “He got himself in trouble early in the year by hanging on to the puck too long and trying to make too many plays. Now that he realizes he’s able to make those plays and simplify his game, it’s really helped him out big time.”
Like many players in the NAHL, Clark is looking for a commitment to play hockey collegiately. While he hopes that could happen this year Clark isn’t letting the pressure of securing a place on a team impact his play.
“The process is coming along and you got to trust it and you got to stay with it and you can’t get down on it,” Clark said.
The Steel open a weekend series with home and road matchups with the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The team ended a long losing streak earlier this month and although they haven’t found the success they were hoping to start the season, Clark feels the team is making progress and eventually the wins will come.
“We still have a little work to do, we’re nowhere near where we want to be, where we wanted to be at this point, but we’re trending upward,” Clark said. “We’re getting better as each game goes on and I think we’re going to start to piece some wins together.”
