It was unexpected.
Isaac Moberg was entering his second season for the Minnesota Wilderness and he planned to remain with the team throughout the year.
That was until Moberg was notified he’d been traded. It was mid-October and he would need to mesh into a new team a month into the season.
He took the ice for the Chippewa Steel just three days following the official announcement of the move.
“I was just ready to continue to play hockey and when I got here I was excited for a new start, a new opportunity,” Moberg said of the trade.
There was an adjustment for Moberg fitting into the new team. Many of the players had been building relationships months prior as tryouts and training camp began. It wasn’t just getting familiar with other players off the ice, Moberg had to identify how his new teammates played and how he might fit into the plans for the team.
“Coming in a month, two months in the guys had started to get to know (one) another so I had to try to find my place and get to know the guys and allow them to get to know me,” Moberg said.
It was a slow start for Moberg statistically with just four points for the forward in the 20 games for Chippewa before the first half ended. That quickly changed after the week off. In Chippewa’s first game back at Kenai River Moberg tallied two goals and he has carried that momentum throughout the second half. In the 24 games in the new year Moberg has 14 points, including all six of his goals on the season.
“I feel like I found my place, found my stride the second half of the season,” Moberg said. “I just tried to build as much confidence as I can and just ride it. You put a couple points up and you feel good about yourself and you keep trying to make more plays.”
What has allowed Moberg to find success according to Steel interim coach Carter Foguth was more freedom. Foguth has moved Moberg to the second and third lines more often, giving him more opportunities to help the team offensively.
“(I) encouraged him to kind of loosen up a bit in terms of he can skate really well, he’s fast, so we’ve tried to get him to use that speed and kind of create some more opportunities for himself,” Foguth said of Moberg.
Moberg has been able to earn the increases opportunity by being a versatile piece for the Steel. Foguth said Moberg has been a key part of the team’s penalty kill group. His development offensively in addition to his ability to play at a numbers disadvantage has gotten Moberg more ice time and he has taken advantage.
While others might be wearing down from the long season Moberg has found his footing during the second half of the schedule. In his second season in the NAHL, Moberg has learned how to handle the 60-game schedule. He said the increase in games was the biggest challenge last year rather than the adjustment to the speed of the game. In his second year he knows what to expect.
“You have those dog days where you’re really tired and you kind of don’t want to come to the rink sometimes but you push through it,” Moberg said. “For me that was probably the biggest difficulty to get used to (last year).”
Growing up in Minnesota, one might assume hockey has long been a part of his family’s sports participation, but Moberg is a first generation hockey player. His father was always interested in playing but spent his youth playing basketball.
As soon as Moberg and his three brothers could join local youth hockey teams in their hometown of St. Paul, Moberg’s father signed them up and the family has now fully adopted the sport. The brothers success in the sport has rubbed off other family members as Moberg said his younger cousins have also picked up hockey.
“We kind of kicked off our whole family to start playing hockey and getting more into it,” Moberg said of himself and his brothers.
Moberg and the Steel (18-37-2-1) wrap up the regular season with a weekend series with the Minnesota Magicians (35-21-2-0). On Friday the Steel travel to Richfield, Minn. as the visitor before the Magicians return the favor on Saturday for the regular season and home finale for Chippewa at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.