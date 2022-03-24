NAHL: Chippewa Steel aim to galvanize new-look roster during two-week trip to Alaska

The Chippewa Steel’s roster looks much different from the last time the North American Hockey League team took a road trip to Alaska.

But the team enters the two-week trip with a similar goal as it had when it last headed north in October — building chemistry.

The Steel start the trip with games on Friday and Saturday night at Fairbanks before playing three in Anchorage next week. The team made a bevy of roster moves ahead of the trade deadline in dealing some of their veteran players in an effort to go younger and get an extended look at many players who will be a part of the franchise in the upcoming years.

The team left early Wednesday morning on the all-day trip to Alaska and the excursion serves as a chance for a roster with many new players to get to know each other as they spend the next week and a half together.

“It’ll be good, it’ll be a good experience for them,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “It’s good bonding and guys get to know each other a little more and spend more time together so we’re hoping to galvanize the group together and really start to figure out for the future.”

Mignone estimates that less than half of the current roster was around five months ago when the team was last in Alaska.

“We’re really excited,” first-year forward Ryan Remick said of the trip. “This is a whole new team we’ve got. We’re just all building chemistry and it’s working out pretty well so far. Last weekend was a good start.”

Chippewa ended an eight-game losing streak last Friday with a 7-4 win over Janesville, tying its season high in goals scored in the process. Seven different players including Remick found the back of the net while forwards Nick Sajevic and Sam Rice each added two assists. Janesville edged Chippewa 5-4 in Saturday night’s game in Janesville with Matthew Brille scoring two goals and Joseph Grainda and Remick each adding a goal.

“I feel like the results haven’t been indicative (of how we’ve played) and we finally get rewarded with some goals this weekend and Saturday night probably – I don’t know if we deserved to win, but we certainly could have won,” Foguth said. “We played well enough to win. You don’t deserve or get anything in this game unless you take it.”

Fairbanks (33-18-1-2) enters Friday’s game atop the Midwest Division standings with 69 points, two in front of Springfield. The Ice Dogs have won four of five meetings with the Steel, most recently by a score of 4-2 on Feb. 11 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Following the series the Steel will take the six-and-a-half hour bus ride south to Anchorage for a three-game series against the Wolverines to wrap up the trip. Anchorage enters this week one point out of the final Robertson Cup playoff spot in the division.

Overall Chippewa has nine games left in the season including three in a row at home in the first part of April after returning and will be using the remained of the team’s fourth season in Chippewa Falls to get a good look at some of the faces that may serve as the core in coming years.

“Some guys have taken some steps and that’s what we’re looking for,” Mignone said. “We’re looking for some team success but obviously some individuals to take some steps in their own games to prove that they’re going to be part of the plan moving forward.”

