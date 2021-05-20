NAHL: Chippewa Steel end season strong heading into offseason

“We implemented some different systems and guys started to understand their roles and what was expected of them and how we wanted to play,” Janda said. “Once we got a grasp of the things that worked for us I thought we did them really well.”

Liam Hansson led the Steel in total points (30) and assists (20) in his first season in Chippewa Falls while Ethan Benz had a team-high 12 goals in 46 games.

Thus far the Steel have signed 10 players to tenders with one more available. A tender announces a player’s intentions to play with a certain NAHL team and the team gains rights to the player upon signing. Tendered players are also not eligible for the NAHL Draft. Those tenders along with players selected in the upcoming supplemental and entry drafts during the summer will vie for positions on the roster at the team’s main camp later in the year.

The Steel will have several departures from this year’s team, specifically among defensemen and goaltenders.

“We’re looking for guys to fill pieces of positions we’ve lost,” Janda said. “We’re going to lose about 12 guys so we’re looking for guys to step in and identify those players throughout the summer.”