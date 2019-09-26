The Chippewa Steel are taking advantage of a well-earned break this week with a week off following a busy start to the season with six games in the first two weeks.
Chippewa (4-2-0-0) is coming off a 2-2 performance at last weekend’s North American Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minn., losing the first two games before winning the last two to cap the weekend.
The Steel were shut out by Shreveport in the opener 3-0 before falling to Corpus Christi 3-1 in game two. The team snapped its mini slide with a 2-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before starting strong in a 5-2 victory against Maine last Saturday.
“I actually thought we played well in the four games,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. “The first two games we just quite simply couldn’t score. We had some good opportunities, whether it hit the post or hit the crossbar, missed the net or the goalie made a great save.
“(I have) no issues with the way we played in the first two games, we just didn’t bear down and score some goals. I thought that was the difference between the first two and the last two and actually all in all we’re pretty happy with how the guys played and how they responded.”
The team received a few days off from practice earlier in the week and once they returned Foguth said the focus was primarily on conditioning. The team has been practicing and playing six days a week since mid-August so the break, even after just six games, comes at a good time.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“It’s just managing things,” Foguth said of the break. “I know they’re tired and sore so we had them get away from the rink and rest up physically and mentally and now this week we’ll do some system stuff but a lot of it is just staying in shape, making sure we’re battling and we turn around and play next week so making sure we’re good to go.”
Through six games a pair of Steel players rank among league leaders in a few important offensive categories. Forward Killian-Kiecker Olson is tied for third in the league for total points (nine) and is second in assists (seven). Fellow forward Jacob Dirks is tied for eighth in points (eight) and tied for second in goals scored (five), strong production from a pair of returners the team was counting on to take their game to the next level.
When the Steel return to action at home next weekend against the Kenai River Brown Bears, it starts a stretch of eight straight games in the state of Wisconsin. Six of those eight games will be hosted at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with one two-game trip to Janesville on Oct. 25-26. The schedule immediately evens out though, as Chippewa will take a four-game, two-week trip to Alaska for games on Nov. 8-16 before playing at Aberdeen on Nov. 22 and 23.
Last season Chippewa did not pick up its fourth win of the season until early November, when a 13-game losing streak followed a 3-2 start to the season. Foguth believes his team has shown early on in the season that it can compete with anyone in the NAHL. But while the team has piled up some early-season wins, he doesn’t want his group to be satisfied.
“I think we have a pretty good group of guys in terms of skill wise on the ice so they win a couple games, they can’t be satisfied,” Foguth said. “We have to have the mentality that we want to be not just a good team or an OK team, but a great team and the only way to do that is to get better every single day. I know its cliché, but we try to focus on ourselves every single day and get better.”
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Sign up for your Sports newsletter
Get the top sports stories of each day delivered to your inbox!