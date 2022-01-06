NAHL: Chippewa Steel enter second half rested, eying first Robertson Cup playoff berth

The Chippewa Steel are back from a short break and hit the second half of the North American Hockey League season with an opportunity to grab the franchise’s first playoff berth since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018.

The Steel (16-15-0-1) enter Saturday’s game at the Minnesota Wilderness fifth in the Midwest Division standings with 33 points, one behind the Minnesota Magicians for the final playoff qualifying spot in the division. The top four teams in each division will advance to the 16-team Robertson Cup playoffs, a place the Steel have not been since being based in Chippewa Falls. Two years ago, the Steel were on the verge of clinching a playoff berth when the season was paused and ultimately canceled amid the initial rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chippewa has been away from competition for three weeks since earning a 4-1 win at the Minnesota Magicians on Dec. 18. The team used the break to return home to see family or find warmer climates for a vacation, but coach Casey Mignone said everyone has returned focused and energized for the second half push.

“I think we’ve had really good energy to start,” Mignone said of the return to practice. “We had an extended, extended break, which for us at this level doesn’t really happen, so I know guys were pleased to go home and get some rest. But I know a couple guys mentioned in the last two or three days that they were ready to get back, so that’s when you know you had a good, long break.”

Five of the team’s seven January games are away from home, beginning with a key matchup Saturday against a Wilderness team hot on Chippewa’s heels in the Midwest Division standings. The Wilderness (15-17-1-0) are just two points behind the Steel but have won just two of their last 10 games overall. But two of those wins have come in the team’s last three games, and the Wilderness most recently split a pair of games against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs last week. Chippewa has won three of five meetings with the Wilderness this season and swept a two-game slate of games in late November by a combined score of 13-6.

Forwards Ethan Wolthers (10 goals, 12 assists) and Gunnar Thoreson (10 goals, 22 assists) lead the offense for the Wilderness.

The next three-and-a-half months will go quickly for the Steel as they play their final 28 games of the regular season in pursuit of a Robertson Cup playoff berth. That stretch includes 16 road games including a two-week trip to Alaska near the end of the season and 12 home games.

“It’s exciting. We put ourselves in a good position to be right in the hunt the second half of the season,” Mignone said. “They say you can’t make the playoffs in the beginning of the season but you can certainly miss them. I think we’ve put ourselves in a good spot to be highly competitive and be right in the mix until the end of the year.”

The team’s competitiveness has been all the more impressive considering Mignone didn’t join the team as head coach until after the start of training camp. The players have been learning more about what their new coach wants on the fly and now have a much better idea of what to expect.

“I think all the stuff we talked about early in the season the guys didn’t have any sort of frame of reference or experience with what we were talking about,” Mignone said. “Now they’ve been through it, they’ve experienced a four-month stretch at this level. So they understand now when we talk about taking care of themselves and their bodies and all that stuff. They have a frame of reference of what it feels like four months from now.”

