NAHL: Chippewa Steel excited for home opener following prolonged wait to start season

It’s been a while since the Chippewa Steel have hit the ice for a North American Hockey League regular season game.
But that prolonged absence ends Friday when the Steel open the season at home by hosting the Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel last played a regular season game on March 7, falling on the road to the Austin Bruins 4-3. In the days after that defeat the immediate and ultimately rest of the NAHL’s season schedule was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chippewa finished its second season in Chippewa Falls with a 29-18-3-1 record, good for second place in the Midwest Division and the team was on the verge of clinching a playoff spot prior to the shutdown. The Steel recently finished up their training camp and spent this week making the final cuts and additions to the roster to get ready for the start of the season. The league has a number of COVID-19 protocols in place that have made the leadup to the season unique, but coach Carter Foguth said the actual on-ice workouts have been pretty similar to years past.
“It was tough for a while because every day there was different start dates, different procedures (and) and this and that,” Foguth said. “So it was obviously new for everybody but now that we’ve established the procedures and the guidelines and the schedule starting up, it’s been must better and much easier for us to adapt to everything.”
A big task for the Steel this season will be finding new players to score as the team has seen many of its premier scorers move on, including the top three from a season ago (Connor Szmul, Jacob Dirks, Killian Kiecker-Olson).
Third-year forward Grisha Gotovets is the top returning scorer for the team. The Belarus native was fourth on the team in total points (34) a season ago, scoring five goals while assisting on 29 others in 46 games. Fellow forward Braden Lindstrom had eight goals and 19 assists in 35 games and Ryan Kerchoff was 11th on the team in total point (19) with seven goals and 12 assists.
Veterans Ian Famulak (10 points in 51 games), Brendan Ogle (five points in 47 games) and Collin Kerchoff (five games) also return at forward.
Spencer Oyler is the team’s top returning defenseman after scoring 20 total points in 38 games in 2019-20. Michael Black (eight points in 51 games), Matthew Berezowski (four points in 18 games) and Kylar Fenton (one point in nine games) are also experienced defenders returning.
Support Local Journalism
Grant Boldt returns as the team’s most experienced goaltender between the pipes. Boldt had a 12-3-0-2 record with a 2.93 goals against average while stopping just shy of 90 percent of shots faced in 19 games a season ago with the Steel.
Ultimately Foguth said the team wants to keep the same style of play and characteristics of speed and skill that made the Steel successful in 2019-20.
Following a brief burst of activity, the Chippewa Steel are once again playing the waiting game.
The Midwest Division is the last of the league’s four divisions to start play but the Steel waste no time in meeting two of the Midwest’s better teams from a season ago. Beyond Friday’s home opener with the Brown Bears, Chippewa also sees Kenai River three times next week with games Thursday-Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Kenai River finished last season with a 27-19-3-3 record, two points behind the Steel in third place in the division.
The Chippewa Steel took a step forward in the North American Hockey League team's second season in Chippewa Falls, moving from the basement in the Midwest Division into a legitimate playoff contender.
Chippewa got its first taste of competitive game action last week in hosting a scrimmage on Oct. 29 before facing Kenai River one day later in Richfield, Minn. in a session of what Foguth called ‘minigames’.
“It was a different situation for us at that time because we started later as in we brought the guys in a few weeks later than everybody else,” Foguth said of the initial meeting with Kenai River. “We were still carrying about roughly 40 players or close to that number so when we were playing those exhibition games we had quite a few extra players. Our roster from last Friday is going to be a lot different than it looks coming up this Friday.”
It took Logan Murphy a while to warm up to the idea of coaching hockey.
Single game tickets for Friday’s game and future games are on sale now at the team’s website (ChippewaSteelHockey.com). Due to capacity restrictions at the ice arena, it is recommended to buy tickets in advance to guarantee your seat. The Steel require masks inside the area and extra sanitation stations will be placed throughout the facility and extra safety measures will be in place for fans attending home games.
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
NAHL: Chipppewa Steel main camp 7-17-18
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!