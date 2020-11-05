NAHL: Chippewa Steel excited for home opener following prolonged wait to start season

The Midwest Division is the last of the league’s four divisions to start play but the Steel waste no time in meeting two of the Midwest’s better teams from a season ago. Beyond Friday’s home opener with the Brown Bears, Chippewa also sees Kenai River three times next week with games Thursday-Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Kenai River finished last season with a 27-19-3-3 record, two points behind the Steel in third place in the division.

NAHL: Chippewa Steel move out of basement, into contention in second season in Chippewa Falls The Chippewa Steel took a step forward in the North American Hockey League team's second season in Chippewa Falls, moving from the basement in the Midwest Division into a legitimate playoff contender.

Chippewa got its first taste of competitive game action last week in hosting a scrimmage on Oct. 29 before facing Kenai River one day later in Richfield, Minn. in a session of what Foguth called ‘minigames’.

“It was a different situation for us at that time because we started later as in we brought the guys in a few weeks later than everybody else,” Foguth said of the initial meeting with Kenai River. “We were still carrying about roughly 40 players or close to that number so when we were playing those exhibition games we had quite a few extra players. Our roster from last Friday is going to be a lot different than it looks coming up this Friday.”