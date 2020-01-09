The Chippewa Steel will hit the halfway point of the regular season this weekend when they face the Janesville Jets for two games of a split series.
The Steel (18-11-0-0) sit comfortably in third place in the Midwest Division standings with 36 points, well in front of Janesville (27), the Minnesota Magicians (25) and Springfield (23). But as Chippewa gears up for its second-half push, the Steel has shown resiliency and believe that improved health on the roster would go a long way to the franchise locking in its first playoff berth.
“It’s just been a next man up mentality,” Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of the injuries. “I thought the first month or so of the season we were at full strength and we saw what we were capable of and then we’ve just been battling the last few weeks in terms of guys going down with injuries.”
Chippewa put together an early eight-game winning streak, a sharp contrast to a 13-game winless streak early during last year’s inaugural season in Chippewa Falls.
But the team has been cycling through different lineups on a weekly basis over the last month plus and has found a way to roll with the punches more recently, winning seven of its last 10 games overall.
“I think that’s why it’s good we’ve already been facing this adversity. There’s no excuses,” Foguth said. “Whether we go out with 18 guys or however many guys we have, we have to find a way to win games and keep things rolling in the right direction.”
Forward Connor Szmul has played in all 29 games for the Steel and is tied for eighth in the North American Hockey League in goals (16) and tenth in total points (35). Goaltenders Grant Boldt and Trent Burnham are among NAHL leaders in goals against average with Boldt checking in at 13th (2.42) and Burnham placing 19th (2.69) entering play on Friday.
Chippewa will host Janesville on Friday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena before traveling south for a road contest with the Jets on Saturday. Friday’s home game will be a Can Koozie giveaway and also marks the first matchup between the two teams since late October. The Steel have won the first four meetings of the season with Janesville, giving Chippewa an early leg up in the battle for the Blain’s Farm and Fleet America’s Dairyland Milk Can trophy, the prize that goes to the winner of the season series. Janesville won the series last season 7-3. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs, but playoff positioning is far from Foguth’s focus right now.
“I’m a believer that you got to get to the postseason and once you’re there you want to be healthy and you want to be playing your best hockey. So whether you’re the first seed or the fourth seed you’re going to have to beat good teams once we’re at that spot,” Foguth said.
The Steel have taken care of business in recent weeks against Midwest Division foes, winning seven of the last nine contests. That stretch of Midwest Division games continues with the Jets this week before playing at Springfield next weekend and while the season will be halfway completed this weekend, the team already has an idea of what it needs most to maximize its strong start.
“We’re excited for the second half and you can’t really control the injuries, but it’s definitely something we’re hoping we can get healthy again,” Foguth said.