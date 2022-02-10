NAHL: Chippewa Steel find immediate success after roster turnover

The Chippewa Steel have had several difficult conversations in recent weeks.

The North American Hockey League team was faced with the tough decision of trying to balance current competitiveness with future opportunity. But after a busy week — which included a series of trades and additions — the Steel saw immediate results with a pair of victories over the Kenai River Brown Bears to help Chippewa gain ground in the race for a playoff spot.

Familiar faces Ethan Benz, Tyler Ryder, Jack Kircher and Jack Brown were dealt away ahead of the league’s trade deadline in return for a promising group of players and assets.

First-year Steel coach and general manager Casey Mignone said the team’s scuffles since the start of the new year meant making deals could be a possibility.

“Love those boys. They’re going to be forever a part of this first team that I’ve had here,” Mignone said of the players that were traded. “Wish them all the best, hopefully they can continue their seasons and get their (college) commitments in place and playoff runs and everything like that. For us, I think it’s turning the page (with) a little bit of a fresh start.”

Benz and Brown were the first and third leading scorers for the team, respectively, when they were moved, while Ryder logged 34 games at defenseman and Kircher played in 13 games since being acquired from Jamestown earlier in the season.

Forwards Jackson Bisson and Kade Nielsen and defenseman Chase McClellan were acquired in the trades as a part of a new group of players Mignone called “really nice players” who will get the chance to play a larger role in Chippewa Falls.

“They were on good teams behind some good players,” Mignone said of the team’s new faces. “It’s all about opportunity, and these guys have been playing for some good teams and learning and now get a chance to play a little bit bigger role.”

Bisson earned an assist in his first game with the Steel, while Nielsen scored a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 victory. The movement on the roster will also provide additional opportunities to players that remained with the Steel. First-year forward Nick Sajevic registered a hat trick in Friday’s 4-1 win, and fellow forward Joseph Grainda scored his 13th goal of the year in the first game of the weekend.

“Obviously, last week was a bit unsettling for the players with their good buddies coming in and out,” Mignone said. “To be able to have two successful results that first weekend after the moves were made is a huge positive and then some and instill some belief that we’re still super competitive.”

Goaltender Nick Haas is also among the new faces to join the team. Haas was chosen by the Steel in the first round of the 2021 Supplemental Draft and the Colgate University commit spent the first part of the season playing for the Chicago Steel in the Tier I United States Hockey League, where he logged an 8-3-1 record and a 2.91 goals against average in 12 games.

The Steel enter play this week three points out of the final playoff spot in the Midwest Division, and Haas is happy to be joining a team in the thick of the playoff race.

“I was excited to hear that. Three points isn’t too much for 20 games,” Haas said. “For what I saw in practice, I think we have the group of guys to make that push.”

Mignone said the team has had to go back to start-of-year methods to learn about each other with so many new faces on the ice. But as the team gets to know each other and build chemistry, Mignone’s biggest message has been to play hard and fast.

“We’re going to make some mistakes,” Mignone said. “We’ve made mistakes all year, we make mistakes all the time, but I don’t want guys to come here and overthink what they need to do. Just go out here play hard, use the framework. If we make some mistakes, make them going a million miles an hour and we’ll go from there.”

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 27-14-1-1 (56) Springfield Jr. Blues 26-10-1-2 (55) Anchorage Wolverines 21-13-4-0 (46) Minnesota Wilderness 21-18-1-0 (43) Minnesota Magicians 18-16-3-2 (41) Chippewa Steel 19-20-0-2 (40) Janesville Jets 19-19-0-1 (39) Kenai River Brown Bears 10-28-3-2 (25)

Last week’s two victories moved Chippewa (19-20-0-2) into sixth place in the division standings with 40 points, three points behind the Minnesota Wilderness (21-18-1-0) and one point back of the Minnesota Magicians (18-16-3-2) in fifth. The division-leading Fairbanks Ice Dogs come to Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday night before the rival Janesville Jets make the trip to town on Saturday evening. Saturday’s meeting with the Jets marks the first of five in a row between the two Wisconsin-based franchises.

“Crowds have been great lately, the support has been outstanding,” Mignone said of the upcoming games. “This building has been really full here. (We’re) looking to continue having great crowds and put on good performances. It’s the final third of the season playoff stretch (and we’re) three points out.

“All the points matter, and we’ve got two tough opponents in here this weekend.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.) Saturday Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.)

