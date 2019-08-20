The Chippewa Steel has emphasized speed all offseason.
That focus has been easy to see as the North American Hockey League team has looked faster to Chippewa coach Carter Foguth and staff thus far in training camp as they prepare for their second season in Chippewa Falls.
Roster moves in the offseason were made in an effort to push a faster pace this winter.
“It was what we were looking for in the offseason,” Foguth said of the increase of speed. “The guys we added, I think we have a team that can skate and get up and down the ice. For us that’s been the most impressive thing.”
The Steel started training camp on Monday with 33 players, a total that will be cut down to 25 next month. Killian Kiecker-Olson is also on the roster but is currently playing overseas for Team NAHL, a league all-star team playing in the Sirius Junior Club World Cup. Kiecker-Olson had 15 goals and 20 assists in 59 games last year for the Steel.
The team has focused on conditioning and the fundamentals as it looks to make a move up the league standings.
“That’s part of what we want to do in training camp. Pushing them physically, mentally, all that stuff to test every guy and see who the 25 are that we want for the rest of the season,” Foguth said.
The Steel had more than 200 players in Chippewa Falls last month for the team’s main camp, a total that was whittled down prior to the start of training camp.
“I think it’s just with the way the game has changed,” Foguth added of the focus on speed. “It’s not the big tough guys slowing the pace down. It’s the little guys that can skate, make plays, push the pace offensively and make plays defensively that is really important. That’s the style we want to incorporate.”
Foguth added that off-ice mentality will be important for the team.
“The biggest thing is I think we’ve got guys that can skate. We can play with speed,” Foguth said. “I know we have talent and I feel we have a good roster all the way around. Our biggest thing is now, not just the on ice it’s the off ice, we want guys with the mentality…we use the phrase ‘All In’ and that just means everything I’m telling them, they’re doing it to the best extent they can.
“Those are the guys we want, the guys that are buying in to what we’re doing here.”
Fans will have the chance to see the Steel before the start of the season when Chippewa hosts an intrasquad scrimmage at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The team will travel to Green Bay two days later to scrimmage the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.
Chippewa finished 19-38-2-1 in its first season, sixth place in the Midwest Division.
With many of the players from that team returning this fall a year older and more ready for the rigors of the NAHL, Foguth expects improvement from his team starting with the team’s season opener on Sept. 13 at Janesville.
“Obviously with where we finished last year, I don’t want guys sitting around here feeling sorry for themselves,” Foguth said. “We want to go out and make a statement and the only ones that can change things from last year are us right now so it’s a pretty motivated group and that’s what we’re looking for.”