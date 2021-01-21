NAHL: Chippewa Steel focused on consistency in search for victories

Consistency is important.
It’s something the Chippewa Steel have been seeking to accomplish in the start to the team’s third North American Hockey League season in Chippewa Falls.
Entering Friday’s game at Austin, the Steel (2-6-1-0) are coming off a pair of losses last weekend to the Minnesota Magicians. Chippewa fell in overtime 4-3 on Jan. 14 before dropping a 5-1 decision one day later and although the team currently sits in last place in the Midwest Division standings, coach Carter Foguth and his staff have more often than not been pleased with the effort his team has put forth — that effort just hasn’t resulted in consistent victories as of yet.
“Three good periods and a little bit of consistency is all (we’re looking for),” Foguth said. “I thought outside of the second game that we just played (last week) the vast majority of games we’ve been happy with. We just haven’t been able to get over the hump. Whether it’s a bad goal against or not getting a goal to put us over the top, we just haven’t been able to get over the hump I guess is what we’re looking for.”
Even the team’s schedule has not been consistent as a COVID-19 related break in play of more than a month in many ways forced the team go back to square one when it returned to the ice on Dec. 31 with a 7-4 loss to the Magicians. But inconsistency in the schedule is something the team cannot control, so Foguth doesn’t want the team to worry about it.
“The biggest thing for us has been consistency,” Foguth said. “It’s pretty cliché but consistency in practice and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday having good workouts and then hopefully that translates into good games on Fridays and Saturdays.”
Chippewa’s first nine games have been against the same two teams — Kenai River and the Magicians — but that ends this week by facing the Bruins for the first of two one-game matchups in the upcoming weeks. Austin is fourth in the Central Division standings with a 4-5-2-1 record and will have just completed a nine-game road trip by the time the two teams square off Friday night. Friday’s game is the second of three this week for the Bruins, who have road matchups against Fairbanks and the Minnesota Wilderness sandwiched around Friday’s game on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
The Steel will have gone more than a month between home games by the time the team plays at Chippewa Area Ice Arena next, a Feb. 4 matchup against the rival Janesville Jets.
And while there’s a lot of things going on the team and its players cannot change, Foguth simply wants them to maintain locked in on what they can control — what goes on each time they hit the ice.
“There’s a lot that we cannot control and a part of that is the schedule,” Foguth said. “We’ve gone from playing three or four games to having four weeks and then we have a three-game stretch and then we had a Thursday-Friday (stretch) last week and now this weekend we only play one game, next weekend we only play one game. It’s more consistency in our practices because that’s the only thing that has stayed consistent is our practices and our practice days and trying to get the best amount of work that we can in practice and then when we play, whether that’s a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or one of the three – just being the best version of ourselves.”
