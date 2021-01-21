NAHL: Chippewa Steel focused on consistency in search for victories

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest thing for us has been consistency,” Foguth said. “It’s pretty cliché but consistency in practice and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday having good workouts and then hopefully that translates into good games on Fridays and Saturdays.”

Chippewa’s first nine games have been against the same two teams — Kenai River and the Magicians — but that ends this week by facing the Bruins for the first of two one-game matchups in the upcoming weeks. Austin is fourth in the Central Division standings with a 4-5-2-1 record and will have just completed a nine-game road trip by the time the two teams square off Friday night. Friday’s game is the second of three this week for the Bruins, who have road matchups against Fairbanks and the Minnesota Wilderness sandwiched around Friday’s game on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Steel will have gone more than a month between home games by the time the team plays at Chippewa Area Ice Arena next, a Feb. 4 matchup against the rival Janesville Jets.

And while there’s a lot of things going on the team and its players cannot change, Foguth simply wants them to maintain locked in on what they can control — what goes on each time they hit the ice.