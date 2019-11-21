That was the message from Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth as his team was riding on an 8-game winning streak.
And it remains the vision as his team has struggled recently.
Chippewa split two games in Fairbanks last Saturday to cap its lone Alaska trip of the regular season and returns to the contiguous 48 states this week with a pair of games in Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday against the Wings. Overall Chippewa has lost five of its last six games since the winning streak. Kenai swept Chippewa to start the trip before the Steel doubled up Fairbanks 4-2 last Friday and fell 4-1 one day later.
“It’s a long season. That’s kind of why I said that. You get through 10 games and if you’re doing well everybody acts like you’re going to win a championship and if you’re doing terrible people ask like you’re going to be in last place," Foguth said. "(We’re) not so much focused on the standings, obviously we want to make our push and be in a good spot at the end of the year, but we’re more focused on our play.”
Kenai and Fairbanks lead the Midwest Division with 31 and 29 points, respectively, while Chippewa (22) is one point in front of Janesville (21) for third place despite playing fewer games than those teams.
Aberdeen was the team to snap Chippewa's winning streak earlier this season when the Wings took both games of a weekend series on Nov. 1 and 2 by scores of 8-1 and 4-1, respectively. The Steel have allowed at least four goals five times during the team's 1-5 stretch, all in defeats.
“We’ve just haven’t had guys step up that we’ve needed to step up. We’ve had some injuries and guys have had opportunities to come in and make an impact and unfortunately it just hasn’t worked out that way," Foguth said. "So we just quite simply have to find a way to quite simply be better, that’s all.”
This weekend's games will be the last in a stretch of six in a row away from home before the Steel return to Chippewa Area Ice Arena after Thanksgiving to host the Springfield Jr. Blues on Nov. 29 and 30.
Aberdeen is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games and tied with the Minnesota Wilderness for third place in the Central Division, trailing Bismarck (30 points) and Minot (27 points).
Chippewa will hit the one-third mark of the regular season after this weekend's games.
“We’ve shown flashes even though we’ve lost the last couple weeks more games than we would’ve liked," Foguth said. "We've shown flashes of playing really good and we’ve shown flashes of playing really bad. I think we’d like win, lose or draw to be able to go out for 60 minutes and put up a full, complete game and play the way we know we’re capable of playing.”
