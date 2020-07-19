NAHL: Chippewa Steel focused on replenishing scoring punch in upcoming NAHL Entry Draft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This offseason has been unlike any other for Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth and his staff.

But despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team has still been deep in preparation for the upcoming NAHL Entry Draft, which takes place at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Steel own the 16th pick of the first round of the draft and can make a maximum of 11 picks in the draft, unless it makes any more signings before the draft.

The lead-up to the draft has been unique because of the pandemic, as the team has been unable to travel to various camps to see potential draft picks in action. Instead, Foguth and his staff have been more reliant on video of prospects as they look to find players who can make an impact.

“It’s been night and day,” Foguth said of the process. “It’s definitely not easy, but I know that can be said for everything right now. For us, it’s changed the process in terms of scouting and that kind of stuff. Typically at this time before the draft we would be going — myself and our other coaches and scouts — would be going to other USHL camps and watching players so that we can find some players for the draft and that kind of stuff.”