NAHL: Chippewa Steel goaltender Gho excited for Alaska homecoming

Last week and this week are a homecoming for Levi Gho.

The Fairbanks, Alaska native and Chippewa Steel goaltender grew up watching the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the North American Hockey League and last week returned to town with the opposition. Gho made 18 saves in last Friday’s 5-2 Chippewa defeat, taking the ice against a team as a youngster he dreamed of playing for.

“You grew up watching this team you always hoped to play for and it’s pretty much the same thing playing against them in the same league, same division and everything,” Gho said prior to leaving for Alaska of facing the Ice Dogs.

Gho leads the Steel in victories entering this week’s slate of three games in Kenai River on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 19-year old Gho is in his first season with the Steel after a strong effort in the NA3HL with the Texas Brahmas in 2020-21 where he logged an 8-0 record and 1.36 goals against average. Gho earned Midwest Division Star of the Game honors in early September in helping the Steel earn a two-game sweep over the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Gho has played hockey since he was seven but didn’t start playing goalie until he was 10 years old. On the year the 6-foot-4 Gho has logged a 4-3-1 record with a 3.02 GAA while stopping more than 88 percent of shots faced.

“Levi’s a big goalie,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “He’s pretty calm in the net, relatively quiet but a super hard worker and we’re looking for him to have a good performance going back home to Alaska. We’re just looking to get some stability back there and guys we feel confident can make the saves we expect them to make. Between him and Croix I think they have a good relationship with each other and just looking for him to keep making steps.”

At 6-foot-4, Gho stands out between the pipes.

“That’s the beauty of goaltending too, is there’s so many different styles to play,” Gho said of his height. “A 5-foot-11 guy is going to play drastically different than a 6-foot-6 guy would. You can’t just take a 5-foot-11 goalie and put him into a 6-foot-4 body and he’s going to play well. Everybody has to play with their own style.”

Gho and Croix Kochendorfer have started all 13 games between the pipes thus far for Chippewa (6-7). Like Gho, Kochendorfer also stands 6-foot-4 but both goaltenders play a different style. Korchendorfer stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win to help the Steel split the two-game series in Fairbanks.

“It’s not like there’s a right way to play it and a wrong way to play it and that’s one of the better things I like about being a goalie,” Gho said. “If you stop the puck, the puck stays out. As long as you’re not giving up a fat rebound it’s not a bad save.”

The mental aspect of being the last line of defense against the opposition is also something that drives Gho.

“It’s obviously a mental battle. Everything’s up in your head, (it’s) controlling what you can,” Gho said. “Obviously I can really only control what shots go in. Beyond that its waiting to deal with situations as they come, match it head on.”

Chippewa is currently sixth in the Midwest Division standings with 12 points, just six points out of the lead. Kenai River comes into this week with a 1-9 record, including 5-0 and 4-1 losses to the Steel back on Sept. 10 and 11. This week’s three games will be the last of the Alaska trip for the Steel and the two teams won’t meet again until the start of February.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.