NAHL: Chippewa Steel head for NAHL Showcase eager to build off unbeaten opening weekend

“We were pretty relentless in the offensive zone as a five-man group, doing a good job recovering pucks and sustaining offensive zone time,” Mignone said. “I think our lines are fairly balanced right now. We’ve got some veteran guys on each line and some good, young skill guys as well and some good workers.”

The Steel showed similar chemistry and aggressiveness on the defensive end as well as Gho stopped 48 of 49 shots faced and exits the first week of NAHL play with the top goals against average in the league at 0.50. Gho was named the NAHL Midwest Division Star of the Week on Monday for his performances.

“Things just kind of went our way the first couple games there,” Gho said. “I think we came out well the first game, the second game it took us a bit to get into but we were able to find that groove heading into the second period.”

But the Steel have had to quickly turn the page to this week’s busy schedule as they’ve emphasized proper recovery to make sure they are physically prepared for the rigors that four consecutive games will bring from Wednesday through Saturday.