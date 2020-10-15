 Skip to main content
NAHL: Chippewa Steel hosting exhibition game Oct. 29
NAHL | Chippewa Steel

The Chippewa Steel will host an exhibition game on Thursday, Oct. 29 against the Janesville Jets at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The game is slated for 7:10 p.m. and tickets will be available for purchase via ChippewaSteelHockey.com beginning Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

Tickets are limited due to the current capacity restrictions at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Fans are required to wear masks and distanced seating, sanitatization stations and additional safety precautions will be in place.

Merchandise, concessions and beer will be available for purchase.

