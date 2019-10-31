But the North American Hockey League team has already seen both ends of the streak spectrum as the Steel enter this weekend's home matchups against Aberdeen on an eight-game winning streak.
Chippewa (10-2-0-0) regained first place in the Midwest Division with a sweep in Janesville last weekend. The Steel were strong again on defense, limiting the Jets to one goal in each game to earn a 2-1 overtime win on Friday before pulling away for a 4-1 victory on Saturday.
Goaltender Trent Burnham stopped a combined 50 of 53 shots faced in the two games while the defense kept the Jets from peppering the 19-year-old Burnham with opportunities. Burnham was named the Midwest Division's Star of the Week for his performance.
“Trent made the big saves when we needed him to, but other than that I thought we did a good job of holding them in check," Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of the weekend.
Luke Farthing scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Friday before three goals in the third period of Saturday's win helped the Steel pull away for the sweep. Strong play in all phases has helped the team during its winning streak.
“Good teams find a way, even when it’s not pretty. Not every game we play, even though we’d like it to be, is not always going to be 7-1 or 8-1," Foguth said. "When you’re in those tight games where it’s 1-0 or it’s a tie game, good teams find a way, whether it’s scoring a power-play goal to take the lead or kill a penalty and just find a way to win games.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Chippewa enters this weekend tied with Bismarck and Johnstown for the sixth most points in the NAHL despite playing several fewer games than the teams above them thanks in part to a pair of weekends off. It's a sharp contrast to the start of the team's inaugural season in Chippewa Falls when the Steel lost 13 games in a row early in the season, a stretch of play that took the team out of postseason consideration before November barely began.
Foguth and his staff are unified in their message of maintaining a level head during the win streak, knowing the tide can turn quickly if the team gets too far ahead of itself.
“If you win some hockey games, it’s pretty easy to get too high if you will or overconfident," Foguth said. "So we’re just trying to stay humble, stay level and try to get better throughout the week.”
Aberdeen (5-2-4-1) comes to town sitting in fourth place in the Central Division standings, five points behind Bismarck at the top. The Wings have won three of their last four games after splitting with the Minnesota Wilderness last weekend.
This weekend's series marks the lone set at home for the Steel until after Thanksgiving as Chippewa plays its next six games on the road following the weekend, a stretch that starts with a two-week trip to Alaska next week.
“We’re only 12 games in. We’re happy with how we’ve started, but we also know there’s a lot of work left to be done as well," Foguth said.
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Sign up for your Sports newsletter
Get the top sports stories of each day delivered to your inbox!