NAHL: Chippewa Steel looking to build off series victory over Fairbanks

The Chippewa Steel are looking to build off their first winning week of the season when they return to North American Hockey League action with home games on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Steel (4-10-1-1) took two of three games against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs last week, winning on Thursday 4-2 and in overtime Saturday 2-1 to go with a 3-1 loss on Friday. Thursday's win snapped a six-game losing streak and the team hopes the series win can be the start of more success.
“I think you definitely can tell and for them it’s been a long time coming," Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. "It’s nice to see them get the results I feel they’ve deserved at times we haven’t gotten in the past. It definitely raises the confidence and being back at home, that helps as well get into a little bit of a rhythm.”
The defense and new goaltender Berk Berkeliev played well against the Ice Dogs, allowing a combined six goals in the three games. Berkeliev was acquired from the New Jersey Titans prior to the trade deadline and has made a strong impression with his new team. Berkeliev had a 6-5-0-1 record, 3.18 goals against average and 91.1 save percentage in 17 games with the Titans before the deal but in three games with the Steel has a 2.00 GAA and has stopped more than 92 percent of shots faced. The defense and new goaltender Berk Berkeliev played well against the Ice Dogs, allowing a combined six goals in the three games.
“He was a big spark for us," Foguth said of Berkeliev. "He made the saves that he’s supposed to and he made some big saves for us in the three games.”
Chippewa had allowed at least three goals in five of the six games during their losing streak but Foguth said the defense was playing more confidently against the Ice Dogs. Six different players found the net for the Steel in last week's three games with Braden Lindstrom registering two goals.
The Steel don't have much time to celebrate their successful week as they're quickly back in action with midweek games against Kenai River on Wednesday and Austin on Thursday. Chippewa has seen plenty of Kenai River early in the season with Wednesday's meeting being the sixth between the two teams. The Brown Bears are 4-1 against the Steel but Chippewa did win the most recent matchup with a 5-2 victory on Jan. 2.
Austin earned two one-goal wins over the Steel in later January and comes to town to round out the week's action on Thursday. Chippewa had light practices on Monday and Tuesday and Foguth said the quick return to game action suits his team best.
“I know the players enjoy less practice and more games so I think it’s a good thing on our end," Foguth said.