NAHL: Chippewa Steel looking to build off series victory over Fairbanks

The Chippewa Steel are looking to build off their first winning week of the season when they return to North American Hockey League action with home games on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Steel (4-10-1-1) took two of three games against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs last week, winning on Thursday 4-2 and in overtime Saturday 2-1 to go with a 3-1 loss on Friday. Thursday's win snapped a six-game losing streak and the team hopes the series win can be the start of more success.

“I think you definitely can tell and for them it’s been a long time coming," Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. "It’s nice to see them get the results I feel they’ve deserved at times we haven’t gotten in the past. It definitely raises the confidence and being back at home, that helps as well get into a little bit of a rhythm.”