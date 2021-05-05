 Skip to main content
NAHL: Chippewa Steel looking to build on victory heading into series with Midwest Division champion Janesville
top story
NAHL | Chippewa Steel

NAHL: Chippewa Steel looking to build on victory heading into series with Midwest Division champion Janesville

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Steel 3-12-21

Chippewa's Grisha Gotovets battles for the puck during a game against Minnesota Magicians on March 12 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chippewa Steel didn't have much time to celebrate coach Mike Janda's first win with the team on Saturday night.

After a 5-1 North American Hockey League victory in Fairbanks, the Steel immediately headed for the airport to start their overnight trek back to Chippewa Falls before arriving back home Sunday evening.

Chippewa won for the first time in seven games since Janda took over as head coach and general manager on April 16, and while the coach said his team had been playing much better than the losing streak showed, he knew the victory was a well-deserved boost for a team grinding hard to get off the schneid.

Mike Janda (Chippewa)

Janda

“Obviously it hasn’t been an easy stretch of games for them," Janda said. "I think they’ve gripped their sticks a little too tight to force things and get that win, and when you get three goals (early) it takes a lot of weight off your shoulders and pressure to score late. The guys did a great job hanging on and playing good defense and keeping things to the outside, which allowed us to have some success.”

Chippewa started quickly in the win with three goals in the first period as Ryan Kerchoff, Braden Lindstrom and Grisha Gotovets each found the back of the net less than six minutes apart in the opening period. Spencer Oyler scored in the second period before James Miller added a goal in the third. The win not only ended the losing streak, but it was also the most goals in a game for Chippewa since a 6-2 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears on April 2.

Back home from a two-week trek in Alaska, the Steel now have four of their final six games at home beginning with three this week against the Janesville Jets on Thursday through Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Janesville has clinched the Midwest Division championship, and it, too, is returning from a two-week trip in Alaska. The Jets lost their final two games of the trip in Kenai but are 7-1 this year against the Steel.

“Hopefully with the Fairbanks game, that will give us confidence going into this weekend," Janda said. "We played Janesville tight two games before we left (for Alaska). (We’re) excited to see how we perform when we’re back on our home ice.”

Following this week, the Steel play three more next week to close out the regular season. And as the Steel head for the finish line, Janda is looking for one major thing from his team — effort.

“I’m just looking for them to effort, for them to show up and work hard and have a little bit of fun while we do it," Janda said.

Thursday is $1 beer night presented by Leinenkugel's. Saturday night's game is Fan Appreciation Night presented by CCF Bank.

Upcoming Games

DateMatchup (Time)
ThursdayJanesville at Chippewa (7:10 p.m.)
FridayJanesville at Chippewa (7:10 p.m.) 
Saturday   Janesville at Chippewa (7:10 p.m.)

Standings

Midwest DivisionRecord (Points)
Janesville28-10-4-0 (60)
Minnesota Magicians   23-17-3-0 (49)
Fairbanks22-19-2-1 (47)
Kenai River21-21-1-1 (44)
Chippewa11-26-2-3 (27)
