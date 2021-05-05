NAHL: Chippewa Steel looking to build on victory heading into series with Midwest Division champion Janesville

The Chippewa Steel didn't have much time to celebrate coach Mike Janda's first win with the team on Saturday night.

After a 5-1 North American Hockey League victory in Fairbanks, the Steel immediately headed for the airport to start their overnight trek back to Chippewa Falls before arriving back home Sunday evening.

Chippewa won for the first time in seven games since Janda took over as head coach and general manager on April 16, and while the coach said his team had been playing much better than the losing streak showed, he knew the victory was a well-deserved boost for a team grinding hard to get off the schneid.

“Obviously it hasn’t been an easy stretch of games for them," Janda said. "I think they’ve gripped their sticks a little too tight to force things and get that win, and when you get three goals (early) it takes a lot of weight off your shoulders and pressure to score late. The guys did a great job hanging on and playing good defense and keeping things to the outside, which allowed us to have some success.”