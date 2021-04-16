NAHL: Chippewa Steel make ownership, coaching changes

The Chippewa Steel have a new owner, a new head coach and an extended lease at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Steve Black has transferred ownership of the Chippewa Steel to the Kasik Family. Black brought the Steel franchise to Chippewa Falls in April 2018 and along with the transfer of ownership to the Kasik family, the new owners have also reached a three-year lease extension through the 2023-24 season to continue playing at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Mike Janda has been named the team's new head coach and general manager, effective immediately. Janda replaces Carter Foguth, who has led the team after taking over during the team's first season in Chippewa Falls. Janda has served as the director of coaches and development coordinator for the San Jose Jr. Sharks for the last nine years and has also served as the Jr. Sharks head coach for the 16U AAA team and head coach for San Jose State University in the ACHA.

Janda is a former North American Hockey League player, competing for the Springfield Spirit during the 2004-05 season. Janda then played Division I college hockey at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York from 2007-11 with the team going to the Frozen Four in 2010.