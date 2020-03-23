NAHL: Chippewa Steel move out of basement, into contention in second season in Chippewa Falls

Year 2 in Chippewa Falls was a successful one for the Chippewa Steel.

The North American Hockey League team won 10 more games than it did a season ago in nine fewer contests and was on the verge of clinching a playoff berth when health concerns amid the spread of COVID-19 moved the league to cancel the remaining regular season and later the upcoming postseason.

Chippewa finished with a 29-18-3-1 overall record in coach Carter Foguth’s first full year leading the team. The Steel were second to Fairbanks in the Midwest Division standings and were never below the .500 mark throughout their 51-game schedule.

Coming off a 19-38-2-1 effort and a last-place finish in the Midwest Division in their inaugural season in Chippewa Falls, Foguth wanted to see his team take significant steps forward this season. A young group that took its lumps in 2018-19 returned older, wiser and stronger for this year.

“Starting the year we had training camp, and it was a tough training camp for the players in terms of conditioning and all that stuff,” Foguth said. “Just from the start they embraced that underdog mentality, if you will, and we always talked about having something to prove. Every weekend they did a good job of going out, working hard and playing for each other.”