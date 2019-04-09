The Chippewa Steel announced Carter Foguth as its head coach on Tuesday. Foguth was named the interim head coach following the dismissal of Al Rooney in November.
"We’re very excited about the future of the Steel and what Carter was able to get done once he took over in November," Chippewa Vice President of Operations Bryant Black said in a statement. "The team was more competitive on a consistent basis since he took over. We’re also excited about the person — he genuinely cares about every player in our organization."
The Steel went 14-22-1-0 after Foguth took over as head coach.
"I’m just thankful to the Black family," Foguth said. "They just stuck with me and they gave me a lot of opportunities and then when everything happened last season they were very helpful and very supportive of me during that entire time and now moving forward that’s a testament to them showing trust in me."
Chippewa concluded the regular season last Saturday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Magicians. In their inaugural season in Chippewa Falls the Steel finished in fifth place in the Midwest Division with a 19-38-2-1 record.
