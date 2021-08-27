NAHL: Chippewa Steel name Mignone as head coach

The Chippewa Steel have named Casey Mignone as the head coach for the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Friday.

Mignone takes over as head coach after the Steel relieved Mike Janda of his duties on Monday after Janda was suspended by USA Hockey for two years for an infraction prior to joining the team.

Most recently Mignone served as the associate head coach and general manager of hockey operations for the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL for the past two seasons. He also spent one season with the Rochester Grizzlies of ten NA3HL and two seasons with the Division III Johnson and Wales University as assistant coach.

“We had a lot of qualified candidates for our head coach position through this process, but Casey checked all our boxes for what we’re looking for in our head coach," Chippewa Steel director of hockey operations Brad Stepan said in a press release. "We’re excited to have him lead our players in advancing them in their hockey careers and in life."

The Steel will begin training camp in the coming days and are set to open the regular season on Friday, Sept. 10 at home against the Kenai River Brown Bears.