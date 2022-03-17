NAHL: Chippewa Steel newcomers Johnson, Rice adjust to junior hockey after capping Minnesota prep careers at prestigious state tournament

The focus for Mason Johnson and Sam Rice was in a much different place one week ago.

Before the two Chippewa Steel newcomers were worried about getting up to speed in the North American Hockey League, each player was leading their respective Minnesota prep teams in pursuit of state championship glory.

Johnson and Rice wrapped up their high school careers last week at the much-heralded Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament in the Twin Cities. Rice helped lead his native Prior Lake to a fourth-place finish in Class AA competition on Saturday while Johnson’s Lakeville South squad fell in Class AA consolation action Friday. The tournament is a staple of Minnesota prep sports, often bringing sold-out crowds to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and the duo were proud to be a part of that excitement.

“It’s a really fun tournament. I’ve been there three years and every time it was great,” Johnson said. “Obviously last year there wasn’t any fans due to COVID but this year especially at six o’clock game on Thursday it was packed.”

Johnson registered three goals and 22 assists as a defenseman in his senior season with the Cougars this season including an assist in Friday morning’s 5-2 defeat to Moorhead in the consolation semifinals at 3M Arena At Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Rice’s Prior Lake squad routed Cretin-Derham Hall 6-0 in its quarterfinal before falling to Maple Grove 6-5 in the semifinals and against Hill-Murray 3-2 in the third-place game. The forward Rice scored 12 goals and assisted on 31 others in 24 games played including one of his goals and two assists in their state-opening victory.

“I had the early game on Thursday 11 a.m. and that place was filled,” Rice said of the tournament, “19,000 fans probably.”

But now the jump up to Tier-II junior hockey comes quickly as both players go from being a top player on their respective teams to joining teams full of players who were once the best on their prep squads.

“It’s crazy,” Johnson said of the fast transition. “It’s a really fast switch obviously and you get going quick. The speed picks up on the ice and you try to get used to it.”

“It’s a big transition but being at practice we’re going to get used to everything,” Rice added.

Defenseman Brady Yakesh and forward Kellen Murphy also joined the Steel recently after their Minnesota prep careers came to an end recently as Chippewa goes with a younger roster for the rest of the regular season.

“I think it’s good. They come here with a lot of confidence,” Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said of the newcomers. “They were seniors, they had good years, they played a lot of minutes. So they come here probably at the peak of their young careers. They haven’t played with much more confidence than they have right now. So for them to step in and come to this level, it is an adjustment but they’re all high-level players and these are guys we expect to be contributors next year for sure.”

Rice played four games with Chippewa in early November before the prep season started and scored two goals while adding two assists. Those four players were all captain or assistant captains on their respective teams and Mignone noted it was important to add players like that.

“We’re trying to change things here. We want to win and the way you win is you get kids that have won,” Mignone said. “Winning is contagious just like losing is and you’ve got to have high character.”

The winless streak for Chippewa (19-27-1-2) expanded to eight games last weekend following losses to the Minnesota Magicians by scores of 4-2 and 4-0. The Steel see fellow Wisconsin rival Janesville for the last time with two games this week. The red-hot Jets come to town for a 7 p.m. game at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday before the two teams head for Janesville and a Saturday evening showdown.

Friday’s game marks the final home game for the Steel until early April as next week Chippewa heads to Alaska for a two-week trip.

“I think we’re playing better and when you look at the game Saturday night we get 40 shots, can’t score and every goal we gave up was self-inflicted,” Mignone said. “They were the direct results of turnovers or blown coverages. It’s a tough combo right now and we’re still figuring some things out. These kids we brought in are going to play, they’re going to play a lot and I think going to be big contributors and hopefully can help us level off the tide here.”

