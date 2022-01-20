NAHL: Chippewa Steel newcomers Kircher, Dayan detail what it's like to move across country to join a new team midseason

The North American Hockey League — like the sport of hockey itself — moves quickly.

Circumstances change quickly in junior hockey and it isn’t easy to roll with the changes that can come your way.

First-year Chippewa Steel defensemen Jack Kircher and Noah-David Dayan are testaments to that as each player joined the team once the season was already underway but have found ways to help out for a team chasing a postseason berth.

Kircher and Dayan joined the Steel in early December to help out an defensemen group hit hard by injuries. Kircher was already in the league as a rookie with the Jamestown Rebels when he was informed by his coach of a trade sending him to Chippewa in exchange for defenseman James Miller. The Bedminster, N.J. native had enough time to call his dad to tell him the news and pack up his things from the billet house he was living in before hitting the road to make the 12-and-a-half hour drive from western New York to west central Wisconsin. Kircher spent the night at a friend’s in Toledo, Ohio and picked up his dad at the airport in Chicago before arriving at his new home less than 48 hours after receiving the trade news.

“It’s a quick turnaround,” Kircher said. “I think I was traded on Wednesday and I was here Thursday night and then ready to play Friday and Saturday.”

At the same time Dayan was chasing his hockey dreams as a member of the Philadelphia Hockey Club in the United States Premier Hockey League, a Tier III junior hockey league. Dayan’s agent told him the Steel had interest and after logging one goal and seven assists in 18 games with the Philadelphia-based team, the 19-year old St. Laurent, Quebec native quickly found himself on the move to the Tier II NAHL. Dayan had spent some time in Iowa but after three years playing on the east coast he was unsure of what to expect in the move to the Midwest but quickly found the Steel to be a welcoming organization as he made the step up.

“You feel welcome right away and you’re integrated into the team,” Dayan said.

From the outset of his first year as Chippewa Steel coach and general manager, Casey Mignone has stressed a welcoming environment from his locker room.

“We talked about that early on, just about how anyone that comes into this locker room needs to be made feeling like they’re part of the family right away and that’s hard to do because that kid might be there to take your spot,” Mignone said. “So it’s an uncomfortable thing but it’s the right thing to do, it’s the way we want to handle our business and want to have that locker room feel very welcoming.

“In my career I played on some teams where it wasn’t very welcoming when you got to a team and it always made the transition tough.”

Kircher scored his first NAHL goal in the team’s 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Magicians on Jan. 12 and has one goal and one assist in nine games with the Steel while Dayan has played in six games for the team since joining last month.

“Everyone was really welcoming from the start and within a few days if felt like you’ve been here since the start since the end of August,” Kircher said. “Other teams it takes some times but here I was surprised, everyone was super cool from the start (and) everyone’s included and everything.”

Kircher said both he and Dayan have gotten up to speed on the strategies and techniques the coaches use, adding that when they first arrived it was more about just playing hard as they tried to pick things up quickly.

“They’ve done well,” Mignone said of Kircher and Dayan. “They’ve kind of been thrown right into it because we’ve dealt with a bunch of injuries back there. The thought was to ease them in but they’ve been tossed in the deep end to see if they deep end to see if they can swim and they’ve both handled themselves really well.”

Mignone said the cut throat manor of the NAHL where players can be added, cut or traded every day helps young athletes grow and handle adversity whenever it may come their way.

“It takes a mature individual to be able to pick up and move and switch teams halfway (into a season),” Mignone said.

Chippewa enters this week’s games at Springfield on Friday and Saturday with a 17-16-0-2 record after a shootout loss and defeat last week and are two points behind the Minnesota Magicians for the final playoff spot in the Midwest Division. Springfield is second in the Midwest Division standings at 22-9-1-1 and has won four games in a row. The Jr. Blues have won three of the first four meetings of the season with the Steel and Dayan said strong starts to this weekend’s games could go a long way to helping earn a pair of favorable outcomes against a strong foe.

“We have a great core of guys in the locker room, great guys all around (with) four lines we play hard. So we just have to stick with what we know and start hot,” Dayan said. “The past five games we’ve started a bit slow so right away we’ve got to start from the puck drop and keep on going from there.”

