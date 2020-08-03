You are the owner of this article.
NAHL: Chippewa Steel now play waiting game for season following entry draft, camp
NAHL | Chippewa Steel

NAHL: Chippewa Steel now play waiting game for season following entry draft, camp

Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20

Chippewa's Braden Lindstrom takes a faceoff during a game against Austin on Jan. 25 against Austin at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Following a brief burst of activity, the Chippewa Steel are once again playing the waiting game.

Chippewa Falls’ North American Hockey League team wrapped up main camp during the last weekend of July, coming days after the team made 11 selections in the NAHL Entry Draft the prior week. League activities have been largely on ice since the NAHL canceled the remaining portion of its season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth and his staff used the extra downtime to do all they could to be ready.

Carter Foguth headshot

Foguth

“We were trying to prepare a few weeks, months in advance because we knew both of them were very important between the draft and camp,” Foguth said.

The Steel are facing sharp departures at forwards — including the team’s top three scorers with college-bound Connor Szmul (team-high 48 points) and Jacob Dirks (47 points) as well as possibly USHL-bound Killian Kiecker-Olson (42 points, team-best 1.14 points per game) — and addressed the offense with seven of the team’s 11 picks in the July 21 draft, including the first four.

Brentwood, N.H. native Cy LeClerc was Chippewa’s top pick, selected at 16th overall, and scored 22 goals with 33 assists in 50 games last season with Islanders Hockey Club of the United States Premier Hockey League and further addressed the need at the top of the draft with high selections of Jackson Hughes, Matthew Babinski and Branden Piku, among others.

“I think we ended up getting the guys that we were looking at the most,” Foguth said. “So overall we were happy with the way it went and the guys we ended up picking. We’re losing a lot up front so that was the biggest focus heading into the drafts and I definitely think we were able to accomplish that goal of replacing that offense.”

Another notable selection for Chippewa came in the 11th round when the Steel chose forward Joe Martin, a Hudson native.

The focus quickly shifted to the weekend main camp where the team whittled down its tryout players to 26 who made the roster for the upcoming training camp.

The main camp process was much more strict due to COVID-19 protocol. Everyone wore masks while inside or out and had temperature checks before entering Chippewa Area Ice Arena. No spectators including parents and scouts from other teams were allowed inside as the team worked with the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association to formulate and execute a gameplan that maximized safety.

“(It was a) very unique situation but overall I thought it went very well and I think that’s kind of a testament to the players, the parents and ultimately the rink as well,” Foguth said. “It went as smooth as we could’ve asked for with everything going on. I know it’s not always easy traveling a long distance and not getting to watch the kids play but the parents were very helpful in terms of abiding by the rules and the players did a good job of wearing their masks and making sure they were getting their temperature checked before they came in and all of our guys making sure they were sanitizing between games.”

Last week the NAHL announced the league’s regular season would start on Oct. 9, nearly one month later than a year ago. Foguth said the Steel would start training camp sometime in September and that date would become more concrete once the team knows its schedule for the season — the NAHL is expected to release its full schedule at the beginning of September.

“For right now it’s sort of a waiting game if you will, just to get that set before we let the guys know when they’re going to be in town,” Foguth said.

That includes any international players, who would need additional travel clearances to make the trip.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Steel and the rest of the NAHL but with a little down time before his team knows the next step for certain, Foguth has reminded his players to do what they can to remain in shape and get time on the ice — wherever they may be.

“I think the biggest thing is just navigating the waters the best you can because nobody’s ever really been through anything like this,” Foguth said.

Steel seeking billet families

The Chippewa Steel are seeking billet families to help host team players for the upcoming season.

Players would arrive in late August and stay through March and families would be expected to provide the player with a place to live with a bedroom and meals. 

All families are subject to an application process and criminal background check and all host families are compensated $400 per month per player for groceries and expenses. Host families will receive tickets for all Steel home games for their immediate family and players will provide their own transportation and cell phones.

For more information, please contact Chippewa Steel Host Family Coordinator Melisa Strong at mstrong@chippewasteelhockey.com to begin the process.

