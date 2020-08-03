NAHL: Chippewa Steel now play waiting game for season following entry draft, camp

Following a brief burst of activity, the Chippewa Steel are once again playing the waiting game.
Chippewa Falls’ North American Hockey League team wrapped up main camp during the last weekend of July, coming days after the team made 11 selections in the NAHL Entry Draft the prior week. League activities have been largely on ice since the NAHL canceled the remaining portion of its season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth and his staff used the extra downtime to do all they could to be ready.
“We were trying to prepare a few weeks, months in advance because we knew both of them were very important between the draft and camp,” Foguth said.
The Steel are facing sharp departures at forwards — including the team’s top three scorers with college-bound Connor Szmul (team-high 48 points) and Jacob Dirks (47 points) as well as possibly USHL-bound Killian Kiecker-Olson (42 points, team-best 1.14 points per game) — and addressed the offense with seven of the team’s 11 picks in the July 21 draft, including the first four.
The Chippewa Steel addressed the offense as expected in Tuesday’s North American Hockey Leag…
Brentwood, N.H. native Cy LeClerc was Chippewa’s top pick, selected at 16th overall, and scored 22 goals with 33 assists in 50 games last season with Islanders Hockey Club of the United States Premier Hockey League and further addressed the need at the top of the draft with high selections of Jackson Hughes, Matthew Babinski and Branden Piku, among others.
“I think we ended up getting the guys that we were looking at the most,” Foguth said. “So overall we were happy with the way it went and the guys we ended up picking. We’re losing a lot up front so that was the biggest focus heading into the drafts and I definitely think we were able to accomplish that goal of replacing that offense.”
Another notable selection for Chippewa came in the 11th round when the Steel chose forward Joe Martin, a Hudson native.
The focus quickly shifted to the weekend main camp where the team whittled down its tryout players to 26 who made the roster for the upcoming training camp.
The main camp process was much more strict due to COVID-19 protocol. Everyone wore masks while inside or out and had temperature checks before entering Chippewa Area Ice Arena. No spectators including parents and scouts from other teams were allowed inside as the team worked with the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association to formulate and execute a gameplan that maximized safety.
“(It was a) very unique situation but overall I thought it went very well and I think that’s kind of a testament to the players, the parents and ultimately the rink as well,” Foguth said. “It went as smooth as we could’ve asked for with everything going on. I know it’s not always easy traveling a long distance and not getting to watch the kids play but the parents were very helpful in terms of abiding by the rules and the players did a good job of wearing their masks and making sure they were getting their temperature checked before they came in and all of our guys making sure they were sanitizing between games.”
Last week the NAHL announced the league’s regular season would start on Oct. 9, nearly one month later than a year ago. Foguth said the Steel would start training camp sometime in September and that date would become more concrete once the team knows its schedule for the season — the NAHL is expected to release its full schedule at the beginning of September.
The North American Hockey League announced on Monday the start of the 2020-21 regular season…
“For right now it’s sort of a waiting game if you will, just to get that set before we let the guys know when they’re going to be in town,” Foguth said.
That includes any international players, who would need additional travel clearances to make the trip.
It’s been a busy few weeks for the Steel and the rest of the NAHL but with a little down time before his team knows the next step for certain, Foguth has reminded his players to do what they can to remain in shape and get time on the ice — wherever they may be.
“I think the biggest thing is just navigating the waters the best you can because nobody’s ever really been through anything like this,” Foguth said.
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!