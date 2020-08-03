NAHL: Chippewa Steel now play waiting game for season following entry draft, camp

“I think we ended up getting the guys that we were looking at the most,” Foguth said. “So overall we were happy with the way it went and the guys we ended up picking. We’re losing a lot up front so that was the biggest focus heading into the drafts and I definitely think we were able to accomplish that goal of replacing that offense.”

Another notable selection for Chippewa came in the 11th round when the Steel chose forward Joe Martin, a Hudson native.

The focus quickly shifted to the weekend main camp where the team whittled down its tryout players to 26 who made the roster for the upcoming training camp.

The main camp process was much more strict due to COVID-19 protocol. Everyone wore masks while inside or out and had temperature checks before entering Chippewa Area Ice Arena. No spectators including parents and scouts from other teams were allowed inside as the team worked with the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association to formulate and execute a gameplan that maximized safety.