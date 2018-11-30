One of the main goals of the North American Hockey League is to develop young players to make the jump to the college game.
The Chippewa Steel have four Division I college commits on the roster, a number that could rise greatly as the season wears on.
Forward Camden Thiesing was the latest player to finalize his college plans when the Franklin, Tenn. native committed to play at Ohio State University. Thiesing joins goaltender Josh Langford (Maine), defenseman Dylan Moulton (Bowling Green) and forward Hunter Weiss (Notre Dame) as committed team members.
Those players are all throughout the age range for league players (16-20).
“Whether it be our younger guys with our (players born in) 2001s or our (19)98s, we’ve started to get a lot of interest that way from both the younger and older guys,” Steel interim coach Carter Foguth said. “It’s been from the start of the year and it’s progressed too because of the talent these guys have.”
Coaches in the NAHL wear many hats as they coach and lead young players, but also serve as liaisons for players with interested colleges.
“Ultimately these guys are playing in this league to go and eventually play hockey in college and get their college commitment so that’s the biggest thing I’m trying to help them do,” Foguth said. “I know they all want to go and play college hockey.”
Thiesing is tied for second on the team in goals (6) and third on the team in points (14). Moulton is tied for first among defensemen on the team in points (9) while Weiss has three points in 23 contests. Langford has a 4-10-0-1 record this season for the Steel with a team-best 2.75 goals against average while stopping 90.6 percent of shots faced.
Thiesing will be playing for the Green Bay Gamblers of the Tier I United States Hockey League this weekend. The Ohio State commit appeared in a pair of games for the Gamblers earlier in the season.
As for the Steel, they will head for Aberdeen, South Dakota to face the Wings. Aberdeen has a 13-5-1-1 overall record, currently third in the Central Division behind Minot and Austin. The Wings are coming off a weekend split with the Minot Minotauros and have won five of their last eight games.
Forwards Jonathan Bendorf (24 points) and Nic Sicoly (18 points) lead the offense for Aberdeen while goaltender Matt Vernon (12-4-0-1-1 with a 2.48 GAA) has been sharp in goal.
The Chippewa Steel split last weekend’s home-and-home series with Austin, winning 3-1 on Friday in Austin before falling at Chippewa Youth Ice Arena by the same score on Saturday evening. Last Friday’s victory was the first for Foguth, who was named the team’s interim coach after Al Rooney was relieved of his duties as head coach on Nov. 20.
“It’ll be no different than Austin. Aberdeen is a good team with a good coach and the only difference is now we’re going on the road for two,” Foguth said.
The Steel are home plenty in the month of December following this weekend’s swing away from home. In total the team plays six of eight games at Chippewa Ice Arena in December with one of those away games being the first of the month on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of stuff going around that we can’t control, from the coaching change to all that stuff…they can either decide to pack it in or they can start to play for each other. We’re going in with the mindset every weekend that we want to win two games,” Foguth said. “We’re not going in there to say we’ll see what happens. We want to compete and we still want to make a push for a playoff spot.”
