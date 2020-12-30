NAHL: Chippewa Steel restart season with three home games

Not long after the Chippewa Steel got going, they had to stop.
The North American Hockey League had its third season in Chippewa Falls paused four games into the new campaign on Nov. 24 because of COVID-19 scheduling complications in the league.
The team has been off for more than a month but returns to action this week as Chippewa hosts three games, beginning Thursday against the Minnesota Magicians. The Steel face the Magicians again on Friday before rounding out the week versus Kenai River on Saturday.
Chippewa faced Kenai River four times in the first two weeks of the season in November, losing three of the four games before the schedule was paused. Once the team found out its season would be paused until the end of the calendar year, coach Carter Foguth and his staff sent the players home to spend some time with their families before the roster returned last week to gear up for the restart.
“Everything about this year and season is different, so we’re trying to embrace it,” Foguth said. “From our perspective, we hit the reset button and try to break it down from the beginning and approach it as a new season.”
Chippewa’s most recent game was a 4-3 victory over the Brown Bears on Nov. 14. Leo Bacallao, Brockton Baker, Ryan Waltman and Liam Hansson each scored in the win and Grant Boldt stopped 30-of-33 shots in net. The NAHL season had already gotten off to a later-than-usual start because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the Steel are faced with what essentially amounts to another season opener.
But the four games Chippewa has played are still four more than the Magicians as Wednesday’s game will mark the team’s season debut. The schedule freeze hit the Midwest Division hard as the Janesville Jets, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Brown Bears, Magicians and Steel barely got into their schedules before having to stop, as did the Minnesota Wilderness of the Central Division. Nearly every other team in the league has played at least 10 games, and now the Steel and the rest of the Midwest Division will crank it back up for a slate of regular season games currently scheduled to go into late April.
Waltman leads the team with five points in four games, followed by Hansson with four points including three goals and Spencer Oyler with three points all on assists. Boldt has started three of the team’s four games in net, owning a 1-2 record with a 3.03 goals against average while stopping more than 89 percent of shots in net.
Foguth said the team has been working to build its fitness back up after the layoff and playing three games in three days right off the bat will test the endurance of the roster. It’ll be a stiff challenge, but one the Steel are glad they have the opportunity to have.
“It’ll be tough for them physically. We’ve tried to get into skating shape and condition and all that stuff,” Foguth said. “But it’ll definitely be a change of pace for them having so much time off and being so much time between games. It will definitely be tough for them physical and mentally but at the end of the day we’re just thankful and glad to be back and have the opportunity to play.”