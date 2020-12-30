NAHL: Chippewa Steel restart season with three home games

But the four games Chippewa has played are still four more than the Magicians as Wednesday’s game will mark the team’s season debut. The schedule freeze hit the Midwest Division hard as the Janesville Jets, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Brown Bears, Magicians and Steel barely got into their schedules before having to stop, as did the Minnesota Wilderness of the Central Division. Nearly every other team in the league has played at least 10 games, and now the Steel and the rest of the Midwest Division will crank it back up for a slate of regular season games currently scheduled to go into late April.

Waltman leads the team with five points in four games, followed by Hansson with four points including three goals and Spencer Oyler with three points all on assists. Boldt has started three of the team’s four games in net, owning a 1-2 record with a 3.03 goals against average while stopping more than 89 percent of shots in net.

Foguth said the team has been working to build its fitness back up after the layoff and playing three games in three days right off the bat will test the endurance of the roster. It’ll be a stiff challenge, but one the Steel are glad they have the opportunity to have.