NAHL: Chippewa Steel reveal new logo

CHIPPEWA HERALD
The Chippewa Steel revealed a new logo on Thursday afternoon as the team starts preparation for its fourth North American Hockey League season in Chippewa Falls this fall.
The new logo features a silver and green 'S' on a pentagon-style background, replacing the previous green, black, white and silver logo depicting a steelmaker wielding a hammer.
“As we move ahead, we felt it was a great opportunity to provide a new look for the Chippewa Steel. We are excited for the future and the direction we are headed in. With the new changes, comes a new look. We are excited to share this next chapter in Steel history with the Chippewa Valley community," Steel head coach and general manager Mike Janda said in a press release.
Merchandise with the new logo will be available to the public starting in July.
Chippewa finished with a 14-29-2-3 record this past season, good for fifth place in the Midwest Division standings.
Chippewa forward Liam Hansson moves up the ice with the puck during a game against the Janesville Jets on April 8 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chippewa's Ethan Janda moves behind the net during a game against Janesville last Thursday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
