 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAHL: Chippewa Steel reveal new logo
top story
NAHL | Chippewa Steel

NAHL: Chippewa Steel reveal new logo

{{featured_button_text}}
Steel Logo 2021.psd

The Chippewa Steel revealed a new logo on Thursday afternoon as the team starts preparation for its fourth North American Hockey League season in Chippewa Falls this fall.

The new logo features a silver and green 'S' on a pentagon-style background, replacing the previous green, black, white and silver logo depicting a steelmaker wielding a hammer.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“As we move ahead, we felt it was a great opportunity to provide a new look for the Chippewa Steel. We are excited for the future and the direction we are headed in. With the new changes, comes a new look. We are excited to share this next chapter in Steel history with the Chippewa Valley community," Steel head coach and general manager Mike Janda said in a press release.

Merchandise with the new logo will be available to the public starting in July.

Chippewa finished with a 14-29-2-3 record this past season, good for fifth place in the Midwest Division standings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News