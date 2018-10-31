Camden Thiesing isn’t very tall.
Relative to the competition he plays against in the North American Hockey League, he isn’t very experienced either.
But that has not kept the Franklin, Tenn. native from making an impact for the Chippewa Steel early on this season. Thiesing enters the home contest at 7:10 p.m. Friday with the Janesville Jets second on the team in goals (five), points (10) and tied for third in assists (five). Listed at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, the 17-year old Thiesing doesn’t catch your eye on an initial glance.
But he does once he hits the ice.
“He’s a great kid, comes from a great family and he’s young,” Steel coach Al Rooney said of Thiesing. “He’s been thrown into this and his progression has been fairly rapid. He’s a young guy playing against a lot of older players so there’s certainly a learning curve there. But he’s handled it pretty well.”
Thiesing spent last weekend called up to the Green Bay Gamblers of the Tier I United States Hockey League. He played in two games for the Gamblers, logging one shot on goal in what was an eye-opening experience for the youngster.
“It was awesome. It was a lot of fun,” Thiesing said. “There’s a big difference between the two leagues (NAHL and USHL) and how physical the play is, but it was high-paced and I loved it.”
Standing shorter than six feet and being one of the lightest players on the team, Thiesing is never going to be an enforcer on the ice.
Instead, he’s honed his skills on the offensive end to be what he calls ‘shifty quick’.
“People have trouble guarding me because they don’t know where I’m going to go because I can change direction so quick,” Thiesing said.
But according to Rooney, it’s more than just his speed that makes Thiesing such a capable player.
“He had speed coming in but his ability to see the ice and read the ice and make plays quickly (helps),” Rooney said. “Jumping from playing with 15-16 year olds last year to 19-20 year olds is a big jump. There’ a lot of differences in the physical maturity of the players in those years.”
Thiesing was the team’s 15th-round draft pick in last June’s NAHL Draft and has made an immediate impact, registering at least one point in nine of the 15 games he’s played in thus far. But Thiesing said he’s focused on making the most of each opportunity he gets on offense.
“I get a lot of opportunities and I need to work on burying those opportunities to produce points,” Thiesing said.
Thiesing also shares a connection to the Chippewa Valley. His parents are from Eau Claire and he still has family members in the area. A native of Franklin, Tenn. — a city just south of Nashville — Thiesing enjoys fishing in his free time and said teammate and Eau Claire Memorial graduate Hutson Collins has already taken him out to try his luck on many of the area’s streams.
Even though this season is Thiesing’s first in the NAHL, he’s already being recruited by several Division I colleges and will be taking visits in the upcoming weeks and months.
“He’s one of the most sought-after 2001 birth year players in the country right now that’s not committed,” Rooney said. “I’ve heard from I don’t know how many Division I schools. It’s not a matter of if he’s going D1, it’s a matter of which one he’ll choose.”
The self described country boy from Nashville knows the time to make a decision will come soon, but for now he has some pretty straightforward priorities with wherever he will play in college.
“I just want a good education and to develop as a hockey player,” Thiesing said. “I just want to become the best possible person, hockey player, student that I can be.”
