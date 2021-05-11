NAHL: Chippewa Steel seek strong finish to season

Chippewa will have two days off before closing the season with a road matchup in Janesville, a team the Steel have seen plenty of this season. Janesville has won nine of the first 11 meetings of the season with Chippewa and took two out of three meetings last week at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with Chippewa’s 3-1 victory on Friday sandwiched between two three-goal losses.

Defensively the Steel have played better in recent games, allowing a total of 11 goals in the last four games with six coming in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Jets.

“I think we’ve gotten a lot better, including a game against Fairbanks in Fairbanks last weekend (of the Alaska trip) where we only gave up one guys have really started to buy in and play defense and being tighter in our own zone,” Janda said of the defense. “Saturday night we got a little loose and it cost us but I thought (Thursday-Friday) we were really good and we slowed them down.”

Chippewa will not make the playoffs this year but as the team enters the final week it still has plenty to play for. The players planning on returning next year want to carry momentum into the offseason while the veterans playing in their last games want to end their tenures in Chippewa on a positive step.