NAHL: Chippewa Steel seek strong finish to season

The Chippewa Steel’s third North American Hockey League season in Chippewa Falls will come to an end this week as the Steel play three games against three different opponents.
The Steel open the week on the road at the Minnesota Magicians on Wednesday before returning home to host the Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Chippewa caps the season a few days after that with a road game in Janesville against the Midwest Division champion Jets.
As the team hits the final stretch of the season, the Steel have a unique challenge with three different opponents in a five-day stretch.
“As a coaching staff we’ll do our pre-scout work (Monday and Tuesday) and we’ll prepare the guys for each team we’re playing the morning of our game,” Chippewa coach Mike Janda said. “Obviously we have Janesville on Sunday who they’ve seen a lot this year and you’ve got the Wilderness and the Magicians who they haven’t seen in a long time. We’re going to have a little more work preparing for those teams but it’s business as usual, whether we’re in the playoffs or not.”
The Steel and Magicians have not faced off in two months with the last meeting being a 3-2 win for Minnesota on March 13 in Chippewa Falls. Overall the Magicians have won six of the first seven meetings against Chippewa. The quick turnaround brings the Steel back home to face the Wilderness, a team currently locked in a battle with the Austin Bruins and St. Cloud Norsemen for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Wilderness scored three one-goal wins over the Steel in mid-March and enter the week tied with the Bruins for the final playoff spot in their division with 48 points as St. Cloud trails by three.
Chippewa will have two days off before closing the season with a road matchup in Janesville, a team the Steel have seen plenty of this season. Janesville has won nine of the first 11 meetings of the season with Chippewa and took two out of three meetings last week at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with Chippewa’s 3-1 victory on Friday sandwiched between two three-goal losses.
Defensively the Steel have played better in recent games, allowing a total of 11 goals in the last four games with six coming in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Jets.
“I think we’ve gotten a lot better, including a game against Fairbanks in Fairbanks last weekend (of the Alaska trip) where we only gave up one guys have really started to buy in and play defense and being tighter in our own zone,” Janda said of the defense. “Saturday night we got a little loose and it cost us but I thought (Thursday-Friday) we were really good and we slowed them down.”
Chippewa will not make the playoffs this year but as the team enters the final week it still has plenty to play for. The players planning on returning next year want to carry momentum into the offseason while the veterans playing in their last games want to end their tenures in Chippewa on a positive step.
“We’re 2-2 in our last four and we talked about carrying momentum over into next year for guys who are coming back and for guys who are leaving going out on a high note,” Janda said. “(We) would love to take two of three this week at least, if we can find a way to take three of three I think it would be a huge step for us as we go into the offseason and prepare for next year.”