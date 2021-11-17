NAHL: Chippewa Steel seeking separation in jam-packed Midwest Division battle

Six teams enter this week within six points atop the Midwest Division.

And as the Chippewa Steel prepare for North American Hockey League games this week on Thursday and Saturday against the Minnesota Wilderness, the Steel are aiming to build on a pair of wins last week over the Minnesota Magicians.

Chippewa (12-10) are fourth in the Midwest Division with 24 points, three behind Fairbanks and Springfield in first and one point back of Anchorage in third. The Steel moved two games above the .500 mark with victories last Friday and Saturday over the Wilderness, winning the first game 3-1 in Minnesota before earning a 4-3 overtime win Saturday night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in front of 532 fans. Defenseman Evan Tanos scored twice and Ethan Benz scored one with new goaltender Zach Hansen stopping 27 of 28 shots on net in his first start with the Steel.

Nick Sajevic scored twice while Sam Rice and Joseph Grainda added goals with Grainda’s overtime winner being the difference while Croix Kochendorfer stopped 17 shots in net.

“It’s a good hard-fought weekend,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said, “I thought we played well outshooting opponents and not giving up a lot of shots. It’s been good, just finding a way to get second win (of the weekend). Hopefully we can build some momentum with that.”

The two-game sweep over the Magicians helped the Steel leapfrog their fellow Midwest Division foe in the standings as teams reach and pass the one-third mark of the regular season schedule.

Chippewa has played a division-high 22 games so far and comes into the week having won seven of its last 10 games.

“I think the points are the points. They count the same in September and November as they do in March,” Mignone said. “They’re all important. I think with us having played the most games in the division it’s nice to now have some point clearance on teams that have games in hand on us. We want to control our destiny a little bit. We want to take care of our business so that at the end we know teams are going to catch up games wise, we want teams to have to catch up points wise.”

A busy early schedule for Chippewa will even out as the season goes on. Chippewa will have a two-week break around Christmas and the new year as well as a week off in February before the season comes to an end in the middle of April.

The Steel have faced off with the Wilderness (11-7-1-0) just once so far, earning a 5-3 win on Oct. 28 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The teams will see plenty of each other now with four games in the next two weeks and nine total before the end of the regular season.

Forwards Ethan Wolthers (six goals, 16 assists), William Persson (nine goals and 12 assists), Matthew McQuade (eight goals, 12 assists) and Gunnar Thoreson (seven goals, 13 assists) lead the offense for the Wilderness. Chippewa Steel forward Ethan Benz is coming off a three-point weekend and comes into play this week tied for fourth in the NAHL in scoring with 25 total points.

Thursday’s home game is Thirsty Thursday and a Free Kids Club Night before the team hits the road on Saturday night.

