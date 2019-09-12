The Chippewa Steel begin their second season of North American Hockey League play on Friday when the team plays in Janesville before returning home to host the Jets at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Saturday.
The roster features 12 returning players from last year’s squad, a team that finished 19-38-2-1-4 in its inaugural season in Chippewa Falls. Chippewa Steel head coach Carter Foguth and staff made a strong effort this offseason to improve the team’s speed and overall skating ability and said those improvements stood out to him during training camp.
“I think we have a group of forwards and defense that can skate. We wanted guys that can get up and down the ice and make plays,” Foguth said. “I think for us that’s stood out a lot as far as all the different stuff we’ve been doing.”
Chippewa will open the year with two games against Wisconsin’s other NAHL squad, a Jets team that was 29-25-3-3-3 a season ago and advanced to the postseason after a fourth-place finish in the Midwest Division. For Foguth, the early part of the season is especially important as the team wants to start strong. Last season the Steel endured a 13-game losing streak early in the season, taking the team out of contention by the time the calendar turned to November.
“The start of the season, really that first 10 games or so, that’s where you can keep yourself in the mix but you can also play yourself right out of it if you’re not ready to go right off the bat,” Foguth said. “We’re definitely focused on the first two games. We want to get out to a fast start. That’s the hope and that’s the plan.”
Chippewa brings back three of its top-five scorers from last season with the return of forwards Jacob Dirks, Connor Szmul and Killian Kiecker-Olson. Dirks, a Mindoro native and the lone Wisconsinite on the roster to open the season, had a team-high 40 points in 60 games while leading the team with 24 goals. Kiecker-Olson was third on the team with 35 points and Szmul was fourth with 30.
Igor Samokhvalov returns in goal for the Steel after joining the team during last season. Samokhvalov finished 5-5 with a 90.6 save percentage in 11 games a season ago.
“For the returners we’re looking for a lot out of those guys. If we want to get where we want to be at the end of the season in terms of making the playoffs and taking a step forward with our on-ice production it definitely starts with those guys, because those guys have been around the block,” Foguth said. “They know what to expect, they have playing experience and for them there’s no excuse to not be ready to go.”
Overall the roster features players from nine states and four different countries.
The Steel wrapped up preseason training camp last week with a scrimmage at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Sept. 6 before a scrimmage against the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers on Sunday. Foguth said he’s noticed the difference in the team’s demeanor now that it is the week of the regular season opener.
“You get to that point where the first week or two is good training camp but you hit that point where you’re ready to play somebody else besides yourself,” Foguth said.
That starts Friday with the rival Jets, a team that won seven of 10 meetings against the Steel last year to earn state bragging rights as well as possession of the teams’ rivalry trophy, the Blain’s Farm and Fleet America’s Dairyland Milk Can trophy.
The Steel trotted out a young roster compared to the opposition a season ago and with those returning faces now a year older and wiser, Foguth expects them to take a step forward and play like it this year.
“Everybody will tell you they want to win the hockey games, that’s why you play the game. But for us, especially being this early in the season, we want to see how they respond in terms of the good, bad and in between,” Foguth said. “If we’re up a goal, down a goal I want to see how the guys do as a group in terms of coming together.”
The team has been active on the ice as well as volunteering in the community and as the Steel prepares for their second NAHL season, improvement from everyone is expected.
“We want to take a step as an organization in the right direction,” Foguth said. “For us to leave this place better than we found it in terms of trying to get better and as an organization that’s what we want.”
The Chippewa Steel has emphasized speed all offseason.
Isaac Lindstrom is battling for a place.