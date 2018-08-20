With a new coach and new players, training camp for the Chippewa Steel is vitally important.
The North American Hockey League team began training camp practice on Monday and have under a month to prepare for their first game, a challenging task for players who still need to develop chemistry between each other and learn what to expect from their coach.
“First and foremost (the goal of training camp) is to get everybody on the same page and get everybody ingrained into playing to expectations,” Steel coach Al Rooney said. “A lot of the teams in this league are very talented and it’s very tight, the difference between one to team to the next, so in my eyes the biggest difference is who can be more organized, who can be playing more as a team.”
The majority of the Steel roster has taken shape, but Rooney is still analyzing what he has in each player. Through the recruiting process he has watched many of the players in action, but training camp provides a much bigger lens into what each player brings to the table, specifically with what type of role they can play for the team.
“Not just for the players, but for the coach it’s a whole new team,” Rooney said. “The players aren’t as familiar with me, and yes I am familiar with the players, I’ve recruited them and I’ve seen them multiple times over the summer, but you really don’t truly know what you have until you’re with them day in and day out and seeing what they are providing.”
The Steel’s 30-man camp roster will be cut to 28 by the start of the season and will need to be trimmed to 23 by Oct. 1. This expanded roster to open the season allows the staff more time to get an in-depth view of players the team will be carrying for the remainder of the schedule.
Rooney knows eliminating the unfamiliarity on the team is going to take time. Through recruiting the coaching staff gained quite a bit of knowledge regarding the physical skills each player has, but learning the mental tools each player possesses is something that will be learned over the next month and into the early part of the season.
Installing practice habits, team accountability and his coaching system are aspects of the game Rooney wants to develop as soon as he can, but he’s aware trying to do too much too quickly might not be beneficial.
“My first instinct is to try to tell them everything right now, but you have to walk that fine line of being patient and allowing the process to develop,” Rooney said. “Like I tell my players all the time to not only embrace the process, but enjoy the process. Don’t constantly look ahead. So I think it’s really just as an organization both me as a coach and players we have to take it day-to-day and add building blocks and establish that (team identity).”
As the days pass and the Steel build towards a team ready for league play, Rooney said anticipation is building both inside the organization and out.
Rooney said he’s felt that anticipation throughout the community for the start of Steel hockey, which begins on Sept. 14 when the Steel host the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. He said both himself and assistant coach Carter Foguth have had positive experiences with fans anxiously waiting for the season to start, something the fans share with the team.
“Both players, front office staff and coaching staff we’re just all excited to see the fans in the stands and start having games and start the entertainment side, because when you get down to it, hockey is entertainment,” Rooney said. “This is going to be fun, we want families to come out and we’re looking forward to seeing them as much as hopefully they are looking forward to seeing us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.