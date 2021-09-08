NAHL: Chippewa Steel start season with weekend series versus Kenai River

The Chippewa Steel open their fourth North American Hockey League season in Chippewa Falls this week by hosting a pair of matchups against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel are coming off a 14-29-2-3 record in 2020-21, good for fifth place in the Midwest Division standings. There has been plenty of change for the organization since the end of last season, most notably with Casey Mignone taking over as head coach just prior to the season. The Ramsey, N.J., native comes to Chippewa Falls after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the St. Cloud Norsemen. Since being officially announced as the fourth head coach in franchise history on Aug. 27, Mignone has spent his time getting to know his players and staff while working in the concepts he wants to use.
Last Friday, the team scrimmaged against the Odessa Jackalopes in the team's first live competition against another team since coming to town to start training camp at the end of August.
“It went OK," Mignone said of the scrimmage. "Obviously we’ve got guys unfamiliar with what is going on and what we’re trying to do. We did some good things. I thought we got a little bit tired so we’ve been addressing that this week with some skating and stuff. I told these guys if we’re not in shape that’s my fault, so we’re trying to make sure that’s not the case but also not burn these guys out too so it’s a little bit of a balance right now.”
Chippewa does return a fair amount of firepower from last year's team to lead an offense that Mignone is going to allow to play fast and free.
“I think everyone’s getting more comfortable as the days go on," forward Ethan Benz said last week of learning along with Mignone. "Obviously with a new coach it’s going to be a new culture here, and we’re just trying to get that started and get things rolling for the year.”
Benz is the leading returning scorer in training camp for the Steel after scoring a team-high 12 goals and assisting on 14 others to finish second with 26 points in 2020-21. Fellow forwards Ryan Waltman (11 goals, 11 assists), Jack Brown (11 goals, 10 assists) and Braden Lindstrom (seven goals, 12 assists) were among the top-eight scorers for the Steel a season ago and were back for training camp.
Evan Tanos (four goals, seven assists), Kylar Fenton (nine assists), James Miller (two goals, five assists) and Tyler Ryder (two assists) are the most experienced defensemen back in camp this year.
Kenai River comes to town after a 22-24-1-1 record last year, but with a new coach and many new players, there isn't much for Mignone and his team to go on.
“We’re focused on us right now," Mignone said. "We think if we can be good at what we do that’s the most important thing at this time of the year.”
This weekend's two games will give the Steel a chance to see how they are learning the concepts Mignone wants to enact in a game setting. And while the team knows it will take time learn the ins and outs of how Mignone wants his team to play, that doesn't mean the team is alright with getting off to a slow start. Last season, Chippewa lost 11 of its first 13 games, going into an early hole the team was never able to climb out of.
“These games this weekend could be the ones we look at back in March and April (and say) if we only got those games early on. They all count the same so having that urgency and desperation right off the bat, we want to get off to a good start and put ourselves in a good situation," Mignone said.
The NAHL has grown for the 2021-22 season with 29 total teams across seven different divisions. The Midwest Division looks much different as Alaska adds a third team, with the Anchorage Wolverines starting their inaugural season. The Springfield Jr. Blues are back after taking 2020-21 for COVID-19 related reasons, and the Minnesota Wilderness move from the Central Division.
Chippewa has 60 games on its schedule playing multiple games per week, most weeks from September through the middle of April with the Robertson Cup playoffs to follow. The Steel have yet to make the playoffs since moving to Chippewa Falls. The franchise was on the verge of clinching a playoff spot during the 2019-20 season before the remaining NAHL season was suspended and later canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's schedule features a pair of two-week trips to Alaska for the Steel. The first comes early on in the season in mid-to-late October to face the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Brown Bears before a second trip near the end of the season in late March and early April for contests vs. Fairbanks and Anchorage.
“We’re looking to be an effort-based club, and I told these guys the other day every day we finish a game the opponent’s going to know we just played them," Mignone said. "That’s our goal. If we can play hard and compete, execute to the best of our ability with the limited practice time we’ve had we’ll be happy and then go from there.”