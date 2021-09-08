NAHL: Chippewa Steel start season with weekend series versus Kenai River

This weekend's two games will give the Steel a chance to see how they are learning the concepts Mignone wants to enact in a game setting. And while the team knows it will take time learn the ins and outs of how Mignone wants his team to play, that doesn't mean the team is alright with getting off to a slow start. Last season, Chippewa lost 11 of its first 13 games, going into an early hole the team was never able to climb out of.

“These games this weekend could be the ones we look at back in March and April (and say) if we only got those games early on. They all count the same so having that urgency and desperation right off the bat, we want to get off to a good start and put ourselves in a good situation," Mignone said.

The NAHL has grown for the 2021-22 season with 29 total teams across seven different divisions. The Midwest Division looks much different as Alaska adds a third team, with the Anchorage Wolverines starting their inaugural season. The Springfield Jr. Blues are back after taking 2020-21 for COVID-19 related reasons, and the Minnesota Wilderness move from the Central Division.