NAHL: Chippewa Steel starts home-heavy portion of schedule with two against rival Janesville Jets

“It helps to get into some sort of groove,” Foguth said of playing more games compared to the lighter schedule in recent weeks. “Playing games is more beneficial than practicing and playing one game and practicing. I know they’re looking forward to it, they don’t have to do as much practice and then they can play.”

Fans that want to get out and see the Steel live will have plenty of chances in February as Chippewa plays six of its eight games at home with the other two being road games in Janesville. That stretch of home cooking continues into March where the team plays four of its first five games at home before some lengthy road trips further down the line.

Chippewa dominated the rivalry series with the Jets over the coveted Blain’s Farm & Fleet America’s Dairyland Milk Can Trophy last season, winning nine of ten matchups to gain possession of the trophy and Foguth expects both teams to be fired up for the first meetings of the season in the battle for Wisconsin.

“I think it goes both ways,” Foguth said. “I think looking back at last year I think we got the better of them all but one game so you know they’ll be fired up to return the favor if you will and then for our guys it’s something to look forward to as far as a standpoint of getting to play two games and play an in-state rival.”

