NAHL: Chippewa Steel striving to get above .500 mark entering weekend series with Minnesota Magicians

The Chippewa Steel have been hovering around the .500 mark for the last several weeks.

The North American Hockey League team enters this week’s games against the Minnesota Magicians dead level on the season with a 10-10 record, splitting two games at Springfield last week. Chippewa will start the week in Richfield, Minn. for a road game on Friday before returning to Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Saturday for a matchup with the Magicians.

The Steel have been trading wins and losses in recent weeks and even though Steel coach Casey Mignone felt the team’s special teams wasn’t up to par last weekend, the coach believes his team is close to putting a win streak together.

“I think we’re pretty close. We’re playing well. I feel like at times we’re dominating zone time, chances and stuff like that,” Mignone said. “I think that last five, ten percent is the hardest part to get.”

Chippewa enters the week tied with the Magicians for fifth place in the Midwest Division with 20 points apiece. Fairbanks and Springfield are tied atop the division standings with 25 points in a jumbled battle with this week’s games giving the Steel another chance to earn some wins against a team it is battling in the standings.

“There’s a pretty tight mix of teams and I expect Janesville keep coming up and Kenai is much improved, they’re giving guys tough games,” Mignone said. “There’s no easy nights and that’s what we’re trying to get across, you have to have your A-plus game preparation, be ready and you can’t take anything for granted.”

Chippewa enters the week as just one of three teams in the 29-team league that has not yet played an overtime game. Minnesota doubled up Chippewa 6-3 on Oct. 30 in the first meeting of the year and the two teams will see plenty of each other in the coming weeks with six more meetings before Dec. 19.

Minnesota is led offensively by forward Hunter Longhi with 11 goals and 11 assists in 17 games.

Saturday’s home matchup against the Magicians is the team’s Military Appreciation Night. The Steel will be wearing special military-inspired camouflaged jerseys that will be auctioned away. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. All veterans and active-duty military members will receive free admission to Saturday’s home game.

The Steel also announced they will be scrimmaging against the USA Women’s National Team on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Chippewa Area Ice Arena as Team USA begins preparations to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Tickets for the events are available through the team at a cost of $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years of age and younger.

The USA Women’s National Team is based in Minnesota and Mignone said the team reached out about the possibility of scrimmaging before the team heads over to Beijing in February. Team USA won the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea with a 3-2 overtime victory over Canada.

“We were lucky that they reached out and we’re super excited to have that,” Mignone said of the upcoming scrimmage.

