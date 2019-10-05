The Chippewa Steel swept a weekend series with the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena by scores of 8-2 and 5-0.
Alec Schwab and Jacob Dirks each scored twice while Braiden Dorfman, Braden Lindstrom, Ian Famulak and Chase Hamstad tallied goals as the Steel rolled to a six-goal win in Friday's opener. Connor Szmul had five assists while Spencer Oyler and Grisha Gotovets each had two helpers in the win. Grant Boldt stopped 27 of 29 shots in goal as the Steel scored three goals in the first and third periods.
The Steel scored three times in the second period in Saturday's shutout win to complete the sweep. Five different players scored in Saturday's win — Ryan Kerchoff, Dorfman, John Druskinis, Szmul and Brendan Ogle. Trent Burnham stopped all 27 shots in net for the Steel (6-2-0-0).
Chippewa will look to improve upon its four-game win streak when the Steel host the Springfield Jr. Blues next Friday and Saturday.