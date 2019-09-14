The Chippewa Steel opened its second season in Chippewa Falls with a pair of victories, defeating the Janesville Jets 5-2 on Friday in Janesville before scoring a 5-3 victory in their home opener over the Jets on Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Chippewa (2-0-0-0) scored four times in the third period of Saturday's game to overcome a 2-1 deficit entering the period to sweep the rival Jets in their first weekend series of the year. Connor Smzul scored the first two goals of the third period to put the Steel up 3-2. Janesville tied the game at the 12-minute, 4-second mark on Parker Lindauer's goal before Killian Kiecker-Olson gave the team the lead for good with his first goal of the season with fewer than three minutes left in the contest.
Grisha Gotovets added an empty-net goal with 22 seconds to go to ice the victory for Chippewa.
Grant Boldt stopped 26 of 29 shots in net in the victory. Spencer Oyler netted his first goal of the season in the second period on the power play for the Steel. Isaac Moberg assisted on three goals while Kiecker-Olson had two assists. Jacob Dirks, Szmul and Michael Black each had an assist in the victory.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
A three-goal second period sparked the Steel to a 5-2 win in the first game of the season on Friday in Janesville. Dirks had a hat trick with Luke Farthing and Braden Lindstrom scoring for Chippewa. Gotovets assisted on a pair of shots while Alec Schwab, Szmul, Moberg, Lindstrom and Black had one helper apiece.
Trent Burnham made 30 saves in goal for the Steel, who start 2-0 for the second season in a row.
Chippewa returns to action on Wednesday evening in the first of four games at the NAHL Showcase event in Blaine, Minn. The Steel open with a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Shreveport Mudbugs before afternoon games against Corpus Christi (Thursday), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Friday) and Maine (Saturday).
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Sign up for your Sports newsletter
Get the top sports stories of each day delivered to your inbox!