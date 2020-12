NAHL: Chippewa Steel to host games Dec. 31-Jan. 2

The Chippewa Steel's return to North American Hockey League action will involve three home games to start.

Chippewa will host the Minnesota Magicians on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 before hosting the Kenai River Brown Bears on Jan. 2 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with all games starting at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for the games are for sale at ChippewaSteelHockey.com.

The Steel's 2020-21 season was paused on Nov. 24 due to schedule complications associated with a recent public health order issues by the state of Minnesota.

Chippewa started the year 1-3 with all four games being played against the Brown Bears. The most recent Steel game was a 4-3 victory over Kenai River on Nov. 14.

The Steel are in their third season in Chippewa Falls and finished 29-18-3-1 a season ago, good for second place in the Midwest Division in a season shortened due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

