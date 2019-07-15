The Chippewa Steel will be hosting its main camp next week at Chippewa Area Ice Arena and fans will get the chance to see the players in action on Thursday, July 25 from 3-6 p.m. and on Friday, July 26 starting at 1 p.m.
More than 190 athletes from around the world will be competing for a spot on the team's 30-man roster for the upcoming season during the camp, which begins on Monday, July 22 and runs through Friday, July 26.
Players will be broken up into 10 different teams with an All-Star Game played on the final day, which will also be open to the public beginning at 1 p.m.
Both events are free of charge and a limited concession menu will be available for fans.
The Chippewa Steel open their second season in Chippewa Falls on Friday, Sept. 13 at Janesville before returning home to host the Jets in the home opener on Sept. 14.
