NAHL: Chippewa Steel to see plenty of rival Janesville Jets in closing portion of regular season
NAHL | Chippewa Steel

NAHL: Chippewa Steel to see plenty of rival Janesville Jets in closing portion of regular season

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Steel 3-12-21

Chippewa's Connor McGrath battles for the puck with a pair of Minnesota Magician players during a game on March 12 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chippewa Steel will see plenty of the Janesville Jets in the final month-and-a-half of the North American Hockey League regular season.

The two Wisconsin-based squads are set to face each other eight times before the season ends on May 16 including a Thursday evening game this week at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Chippewa is coming off a two victories last week in three games against Kenai River. The Steel won the first two games against the Brown Bears by scores of 3-2 and 6-2 before Kenai River earned a 3-2 win of its own on Saturday. Last Thursday’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak and gave the team back-to-back wins for the first time since early March.

Carter Foguth headshot

Foguth

“I thought we played a good team game all three games, just finding a way to execute on special teams and 5-on-5 played a good three games and the last one wasn’t the result we wanted,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of last week’s action. “(It was) another one-goal game we felt we were in it right to the end but unfortunately a few bad breaks kind of cost us the game. But overall it was a good week to hopefully build off of.”

Offensively, the Steel had nine different players score in last week’s three games and the defense and goaltending helped Chippewa own an advantage in shots across the three games.

The Steel are in the heart of a stretch of 15 out of 18 games away from home, although the team will face the Jets at Chippewa Area Ice Arena both this week (Thursday) and next week (April 16) before embarking on a two-week trip to Alaska to close that portion of the schedule.

Janesville has won three of the first four meetings between the teams so far including an 8-1 rout on St. Patrick’s Day. The Jets (40 points) are in a tight fight atop the Midwest Division standings, trailing the Minnesota Magicians (44 points) and Fairbanks Ice Dogs (42 points) with Kenai River fourth (34 points) and Chippewa fifth (24 points).

The Jets have been off since March 20 when the team lost 8-5 to the Magicians and even though Chippewa only has one opponent to worry about this week and next, Foguth said the team will still be more focused inward than on their foe.

“This week is the one-game set so I think for us the last time we played them we had a tough one. It ended up 8-1 so I think for us it’s more going and having a little bit of a chip on our shoulder and getting a little bit of payback if you will,” Foguth said. “Not a ton of video, not a ton of them (Janesville) for this week it’s just preparing ourselves to make sure we’re focused on ourselves for Thursday.”

Up Next

Janesville at Chippewa

When: Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Records: Janesville (19-9-2-0), Chippewa (10-19-2-2)

Standings

Midwest DivisionRecord (Points)
Minnesota Magicians  21-11-2-0 (44)
Fairbanks20-17-1-1 (42)
Janesville19-9-2-0 (40)
Kenai River16-20-1-1 (34)
Chippewa10-19-2-2 (24)
