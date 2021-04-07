NAHL: Chippewa Steel to see plenty of rival Janesville Jets in closing portion of regular season

The Chippewa Steel will see plenty of the Janesville Jets in the final month-and-a-half of the North American Hockey League regular season.

The two Wisconsin-based squads are set to face each other eight times before the season ends on May 16 including a Thursday evening game this week at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Chippewa is coming off a two victories last week in three games against Kenai River. The Steel won the first two games against the Brown Bears by scores of 3-2 and 6-2 before Kenai River earned a 3-2 win of its own on Saturday. Last Thursday’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak and gave the team back-to-back wins for the first time since early March.

“I thought we played a good team game all three games, just finding a way to execute on special teams and 5-on-5 played a good three games and the last one wasn’t the result we wanted,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of last week’s action. “(It was) another one-goal game we felt we were in it right to the end but unfortunately a few bad breaks kind of cost us the game. But overall it was a good week to hopefully build off of.”

Offensively, the Steel had nine different players score in last week’s three games and the defense and goaltending helped Chippewa own an advantage in shots across the three games.