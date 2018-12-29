The Chippewa Steel earned a weekend split with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs after a 4-1 victory on Saturday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in North American Hockey League action.
Jacob Dirks opened the scoring for the Steel with his tenth goal of the season at the four-minute, 16-second mark of the first period on an assist from Grant Reichenbacher and Hunter Weiss.
Chippewa doubled its advantage in the second period with a man advantage when Connor Szmul found the back of the net with help from Dirks and Dylan Moulton at 10:32. Fairbanks closed the gap back to one soon after when Parker Brown scored on an assist from Jax Murray and Jonathan Sorenson at 13:02.
Grista Gotovets scored his first goal of the season at the 15:46 mark of the second with an assist from Isaac Moberg and Hutson Collins to reassume the two-goal lead at 3-1. Austin Mikesch added an empty net goal in the final minute of the third period on a Moberg assist for the final tally.
Igor Samokhvalov stopped 31 of 32 shots in goal for the Steel (9-23-1-1) in his first start between the pipes for the team. Nate Reid made 16 saves for the Ice Dogs (17-11-2-2).
Fairbanks opened the series with a 6-0 win on Friday evening, scoring twice in the first period before adding one goal in the second and three in the third. Josh Langford made 33 saves in the contest for the Steel.
Chippewa is off until a two-week Alaska trip that starts with a pair of games at the Kenai River Brown Bears on Jan. 11-12. Chippewa then heads for Fairbanks for three with the Ice Dogs on Jan. 17-19.
A young Chippewa Steel fan gets a high five from a player at the end of warmups.
The Chippewa Steel make their way onto the ice before Saturday's game against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Chippewa Steel make their way onto the ice before Saturday's game against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Chippewa Steel sit at the bench prior to the start of Saturday's game.
Jacob Dirks (16)
David Sudbrink (8)
Isaac Moberg (20)
Jacob Dirks (16)
Jacob Dirks (16)
Jacob Dirks (16)
Jacob Dirks (16)
Jacob Dirks (16)
Members of the Chippewa Steel celebrate after scoring a goal against Fairbanks on Saturday evening at Chippewa Ice Arena.
Members of the Chippewa Steel cheer after scoring a goal against Fairbanks on Saturday evening at Chippewa Ice Arena.
Members of the Chippewa Steel cheer after scoring a goal against Fairbanks on Saturday evening at Chippewa Ice Arena.
Members of the Chippewa Steel cheer after scoring a goal against Fairbanks on Saturday evening at Chippewa Ice Arena.
Connor Szmul (17)
Killian Kiecker-Olson (28)
Killian Kiecker-Olson (28)
Killian Kiecker-Olson (28)
Austin Mikesch (9)
Grisha Gotovets (19)
Grisha Gotovets (19)
Jacob Dirks (16)
Grant Reichenbacher (24)
Grant Reichenbacher (24)
Killian Kiecker-Olson (28)
Michael Black (27)
Michael Black (27)
Chase Davidson (5)
Chase Davidson (5)
Chase Davidson (5)
Sam Dabrowski (12)
Dylan Moulton (14)
Camden Thiesing (15)
Camden Thiesing (15)
David Sudbrink (8)
Chippewa Steel's David Sudbrink moves up the ice with the puck during Saturday's contest with Fairbanks at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Jacob Dirks (16)
Igor Samokhvalov (30)
Igor Samokhvalov (30)
Igor Samokhvalov (30)
Dylan Moulton (14)
Igor Samokhvalov (30)
Chippewa goaltender Igor Samokhvalov (30) makes a save on Saturday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
