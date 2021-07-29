NAHL: Chippewa Steel turning focus to training camp at end of next month

The Chippewa Steel is experiencing a bit of a calm period right now.
Coming off the North American Hockey League’s main camp it hosted last week at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Steel have a few weeks until players come back to town at the end of the August to start training camp.
Last week was about whittling a large roster of players signed to tenders, drafted and otherwise invited to participate at the camp down to advance to training camp at the start of the regular season. The week was capped off with all-star games played during the weekend.
“I thought it was a huge success,” Chippewa coach Mike Janda said of the main camp. “We had 250 people at the all-star game on Saturday night which was awesome. We created a game-like environment, we got compliments and thankfully it ran pretty smoothly.”
Janda is in his first full season leading the organization after taking over as head coach and general manager in mid-April. Prior to the main camp the Steel participated in the NAHL Entry Draft on July 14 and focused on adding forwards, including Eau Claire Memorial graduate Joe Kelly. Many of those drafted players, as well as players tendered prior to the draft and others invited to try to make the training camp roster made for what Janda said was a competitive and spirited week of action.
“We thought our camp was really competitive,” Janda said. “We thought our pace was really good. We ended up bringing in a couple kids who we didn’t draft or tender so that bodes for the competition level we had at camp so we’re excited about those guys and we thought overall it was a high-paced camp and we were excited with the outcome.”
The offseason schedule now quiets down until the end of August. The organization will be focusing on putting together promotions and other business opportunities in the immediate future before players report back to Chippewa Falls on Aug. 28 with the first practice taking place on Aug. 29.
Chippewa opens the regular season on Sept. 10 by hosting the Kenai River Brown Bears. Overall, the Steel play seven games in a row at home to start the season as a part of the Midwest Division with the Janesville Jets, Minnesota Magicians, Minnesota Wilderness, Springfield Jr. Blues, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Brown Bears and Anchorage Wolverines.
The Steel finished 14-29-2-3 in a 48-game regular season last season, good for fifth place in the division. The 56-game regular season schedule begins in September and runs through mid-April with the Robertson Cup Playoffs to follow.