The Chippewa Steel defeated the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 3-1 on Friday evening at a sold out Chippewa Ice Arena in the team's North American Hockey League debut.
Connor Szmul registered the first goal in team history in the first period with an assist from Jacob Dirks and Grisha Gotovets to even the game at one. Austin Mikesch put the team in front with his goal before Connor Zilisch added an empty net goal late in the third.
Owen Zdunski stopped 20 of 21 shots in the win while Dirks, Zdunski and Zilisch were the three stars of the game.
The two teams will close out their season-opening series Saturday night back at the arena.
