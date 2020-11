NAHL: Chippewa Steel's season paused through end of December

The Chippewa Steel have announced their season has been paused through the end of December.

The North American Hockey League team based in Chippewa Falls will have its season halted through the end of the calendar year due to schedule complications associated with the most recent public health order issues by the state of Minnesota.

The team said in a press release it is evaluating the best possible options to get back on the ice as soon as possible. The postponed Midwest Division games will be rescheduled for later in the season. Single-game ticket holders that purchased tickets for postponed games that are in November and December will receive a full refund via the point of sale in 5-7 days.

Chippewa is off to a 1-3 start to the season and was scheduled to play in Minnesota on Wednesday against the Minnesota Magicians in Richfield.

