Isaac Moberg is a veteran of more than 130 games in the North American Hockey League.
Known more for his versatility and grinder mentality, the St. Paul native Moberg has started putting the puck in the net more recently for the Chippewa Steel.
Moberg netted his first NAHL hat trick in last Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Austin Bruins, scoring the final three goals of the contest for the Steel. The forward has five goals and 15 assists in 33 games this season for the Steel, all five of his goals coming since Dec. 28. Moberg played 46 games for the Steel after being acquired by trade last season from the Minnesota Wilderness and has worked his way into being a reliable and versatile option for Chippewa.
“He’s an experienced veteran,” Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of Moberg. “It’s his third year in the league and for him it’s just he knows what to expect, he’s played enough games in the league.”
Moberg grew up in the Twin Cities and was the second oldest of four brothers, all of which played youth hockey. His first experience in the NAHL came in the 2017-18 season when he played in 52 games with the Wilderness, scoring six goals and assisting on 10 others in 52 games to go with a pair of assists in four playoff games.
Foguth and the team have leaned on Moberg’s experience with his coach noting he ‘sets the tone’ for the team and is someone everyone looks to.
Moberg’s first hat trick came in his 138th game in the league and he said it was a product of his teammates setting him up for success.
“Guys around making (were) plays, passing pucks, playing good D and that translated to the scoring,” Moberg said.
The Steel are firmly entrenched in third place with the Midwest Division entering this weekend’s home series against the Wilderness. Chippewa has 53 points after last weekend’s sweep of the Bruins and are 13 points up on Janesville for fourth place. The Steel trail Fairbanks (63) and Kenai (53) in first and second, respectively. The top-four teams in each division make the playoffs at the end of the 60-game regular season.
You have free articles remaining.
Moberg was one of many players that took their lumps last year during the Steel’s inaugural season in Chippewa Falls in which the team finished in last place in the division with a 19-38-2-1 record. The forward said a tough training camp helped set the tone for the franchise’s second season for the players and coaches and it translated to early success as the team won eight straight games early in the season.
“For some reason we kept it rolling,” Moberg said of the win streak. “Pucks were going in, bounces were going our way. That’s a credit to working hard. You work hard and bounces are going to go your way.”
The team is in the midst of another strong stretch of play, winning 10 of its last 12 games overall. That has helped the team gain ground in the league standings and with more than a third of the season to go, Moberg said the team is more concerned about the teams ahead than the teams behind.
“In our mind we’re still chasing. We’ve got two teams ahead of us so we’re looking to move up in the standings,” Moberg said. “Obviously we love our home ice and are doing really well on our home ice so if we can get any home ice during playoffs that’s what we want.”
The team has been battling the injury bug as it looks to get back to full strength.
“We’ve been one up, one down type of thing,” Foguth said of the team’s injury woes. “We’ve always rolled with the mentality you can’t make excuses. In a perfect world you’d love to be perfectly healthy, but it’s hockey (and) it’s a long season.”
Moberg has been a Swiss army knife of sorts for the team, playing anywhere in the lineup. Now the third-year forward’s hard work is starting to lead to more offense.
“I think the biggest thing for him is he started with maybe not as many points as he would’ve liked the first half of the year and the last three or four weeks he’s been on fire,” Foguth said of Moberg. “It’s been nice to see him getting rewarded for all that hard work and experience he’s got.”