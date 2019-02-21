Connor Szmul was three years old when his parents took him to a learn to skate program and his love for the ice and eventually hockey continued to grow.
“I just went out for the first time and they had a really hard time taking me off the ice, Szmul said. “From day one being three years old I could never come off the ice. It’s been a thing I’ve been doing since and I’ve just loved it.”
Szmul is in his second season in the North American Hockey League, playing for the Chippewa Steel a year after suiting up for the Coulee Region Chill. Szmul is one of three players on the Steel who played with the Chill last year and moved to Chippewa Falls with the team along with Jacob Dirks and Grant Reichenbacher. Szmul said his first year in the league was a challenge and he was more prepared for his second season in the league.
“Last year at the beginning of the season I would say it was tough for me because it’s a big step up from the previous level I was playing at,” Szmul said. “As the second season rolled in it began to become second nature for me. I was used to the speed of play and so once this year started I felt I was more confident as a player.”
The first thing you might notice about Szmul when he takes the ice for the Steel is that he isn’t the biggest player out there, if fact he is the smallest on the team.
Listed as 5-feet-8 and 150 pounds, Szmul isn’t going to intimidate anyone with his size. But he isn’t deterred by his smaller stature focusing rather on how the game of hockey has become more welcoming to what he does bring to the table instead of what he doesn’t.
“I feel like the game of hockey is becoming more skill-based in terms of how it used to be just bigger guys and more strength,” Szmul said. “I feel like there is room now for smaller players in game.”
While he feels hockey is becoming more accepting of smaller players, Szmul has received his fair share of negativity about his sized. He said he was cut from his high school team in Colorado because the coach said he was too small to play on the team. He has used the comments as motivation to improve his skill and prove he can make it.
“It discouraged me but you always got the people who are going to tell you that you are too small, that you can’t do it,” Szmul said.
“I just put all the comments about ‘you’re too small’ in the past and I’ve seen especially watching the NHL level that smaller guys are starting to break into the league and start producing like not ever before.”
Szmul and has picked up his play of late tallying 10 points in the 12 games since the second half of the season began on Jan. 11 for the Steel. He is now fourth on the team with 21 points and has already surpassed his point total from last season.
“Connor has been a very productive player for us all season, he has a great offensive skill set and is able to make the players around him better,” Steel interim coach Carter Foguth said. “He continues to work hard daily on his all-around game and it’s been good to see him have success this season.”
He said tips from the coaching staff helped him fine tune some things and an increased level of confidence has him excelling late in the season.
“At the first half of the season I was struggling to get on the board and it was kind of frustrating for me but the coaching staff gave me some few key points to focus on for the second half of the season and I feel like it really helped me take off,” Szmul said. “I started putting up some more points and I got more confident.”
Now Szmul is determined to finish the season strong with the Steel starting on Friday when the Chippewa hosts the Minnesota Magicians (28-15-2-0). The Steel (15-28-2-1) then travel to Richfield, Minn. for a matchup with the Magicians on Saturday.
The Steel have an inexperienced squad this season and Szmul is hoping the team can get some momentum to close the year and bring back a significant portion of this year’s roster so they can build of this season’s work.
“The biggest thing for me is to grind out he last (14) games and then go into next season with more confidence and hopefully having as many guys back as possible,” Szmul said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.