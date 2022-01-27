NAHL: Continual improvement builds Chippewa's Benz into prolific goal scorer

There’s always something to work on.

And the more Ethan Benz has worked, the more success he’s finding.

The Chippewa Steel forward enters North American Hockey League play this week leading the team with 16 goals scored, a mark that is also tied for 17th place in the league. Benz is a veteran of the league with nearly 130 games to his name and is playing his best hockey this year. As a high school standout at Chaska (Minn.), Benz scored 30 goals across four seasons including 12 as a senior. He made the move to the NAHL at first in the 2018-19 season by playing three games with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs before splitting 43 games between Fairbanks and Corpus Christi in 2019-20, scoring seven goals and assisting on eight others.

Benz joined the Steel for the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season and led the team in goals (12) while finishing second in points (26). Adopting a more shoot-first mentality helped Benz in his first season with the Steel but continuing to hone his craft in all phases has helped the forward take another step this season.

“I think it’s just simplifying my game,” Benz said of his development as a scorer. “Just trying to make the right decisions when shots need to be put on net. Just trying to do the right thing and we have a lot of really talented young players on our team that we’re able to gel with.”

Benz and fellow forward Ryan Waltman have the most league experience on the team each with at least 129 games played and have been valuable cornerstones for a young Steel roster.

“I think anyone that has some experience in the league and experience going through the length of the season, they can be guiders and teachers to the young guys,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Benz and Waltman.

Benz and Waltman have been able to share their knowledge and experience, including what is needed most when you make the jump from the prep level to Tier II junior hockey.

“It’s a long year,” Benz said. “Playing in high school in Minnesota the season was only 20-25 games long. I think that was the biggest thing to get adjusted to the longer year. Taking care of your body, making sure you get enough sleep, listening to your body and eating the right food (is important). It’s a long season. It’s really demanding and requires you be at your best.”

Earlier this week forward Jack Brown, goaltender Croix Kochendorfer and Benz were selected to play in the NAHL Top Prospects Event on February 7-8 in Pittsburgh, a league-wide showcase of some of the best players the NAHL has to offer.

Benz was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week in late October after five points across two games against the Minnesota Wilderness. As the Steel hit the final third of the regular season, the team is looking for continued strong play from their leader.

“We’re hoping for a really strong next couple weeks out of him,” Mignone said.

Chippewa sits sixth in the Midwest Division standings at 17-18-0-2 with 36 points, three points behind the Wilderness for the final Robertson Cup qualifying spot in the division. The Steel were dealt a pair of tough defeats last week in Springfield by twin 5-2 scores.

“We know Springfield is a good team. We didn’t have our best games, best efforts over the weekend and they capitalized on us,” Mignone said. “We’re hoping to clean things up and be a little more fresh this weekend and we talked about it, it’s a huge point in the season.”

Chippewa plays two against the Wilderness this week, starting with a rare home game on Friday versus the Wilderness before hitting the road on Saturday. Friday’s game will be just the second home game since Christmas, but is also the start of a stretch of five of the next six at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Wilderness (19-18-1-0) have won four games in a row, although the Steel have won four of the six meetings between the teams so far this season.

“We’re running out of chances to play teams that are above you. These are double-point weekends,” Mignone said. “If we’re getting two (points) and they’re not getting any, that’s a four-point swing. We’ve got to have our best effort of the year this weekend.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.